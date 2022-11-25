blood draw

Phlebotomy students at EAC-Payson practice blood draws to prepare for certifying as technicians. Phlebotomy technicians are required to have 50 successful venipuncture blood draws in the skills lab setting. The program has a state of the art skills lab that has equipment and supplies that many of the major universities do not have.

 EAC-Payson

For students seeking a path to careers in health care, the allied health program at the Eastern Arizona College Payson campus offers opportunities in medical assistance, nursing assistance and phlebotomy.

“There is a high demand, especially in the Rim Country, for these professions,” said allied health instructor Heather Perry.

