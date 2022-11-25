Phlebotomy students at EAC-Payson practice blood draws to prepare for certifying as technicians. Phlebotomy technicians are required to have 50 successful venipuncture blood draws in the skills lab setting. The program has a state of the art skills lab that has equipment and supplies that many of the major universities do not have.
For students seeking a path to careers in health care, the allied health program at the Eastern Arizona College Payson campus offers opportunities in medical assistance, nursing assistance and phlebotomy.
“There is a high demand, especially in the Rim Country, for these professions,” said allied health instructor Heather Perry.
“Many of the places that employ these professions will give sign-on bonuses and offer competitive pay.”
The program gives students an opportunity to obtain a certificate of proficiency as a medical assistant, nursing assistant or phlebotomy technician. Required courses for each discipline vary, but each certificate covers such basics as medical terminology, medical math and basic health care skills in addition to classes specific to each field.
Upon earning a certificate, students are eligible to take a certifying or licensing exam in their chosen discipline.
Medical assistant and phlebotomy technician certifying exams are conducted at the federal level, while nursing assistant students can sit for the state licensing exam.
“In each program, students are prepared exceptionally well for the exams,” said Perry.
“We provide mock testing so that the student feels well prepared to test,” she continued.
Another feature of the program is a variety of attendance options; the courses offer morning, afternoon and online classes.
For phlebotomy and nursing assistant students, a certificate takes two semesters; however, students in the latter program can be eligible to sit for the state exam after finishing a six-credit, one-semester nursing assistant course. The medical assistant certificate of proficiency can take two to three semesters to complete.
Students also benefit from real-world experience during their studies. Nursing assistant students attend 48 hours of clinicals at long-term care centers like Rim Country Health or Payson Care Center. Medical assistant students must complete 160 hours of externship in a physician’s office, and phlebotomy technicians are required to have 50 successful venipuncture blood draws in the skills lab setting.
“We have an amazing, state of the art skills lab that enriches not only allied health but also nursing student experiences,” said Perry. “Our lab has equipment and supplies that many of the major universities do not have.”
Spring classes start Jan. 17, 2023. Registration is currently open. Financial assistance is available for students who qualify. EAC offers students 55 and older a tuition waiver who have lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!