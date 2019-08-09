Bookstore bag sale
The Payson Library Bookstore, 328 N. McLane Rd., is having its annual bag sale this month. For $5 fill a grocery bag with paperbacks, hardbacks, magazines and puzzles. (DVDs not included). Also, all standard size paperbacks are 2 for the price of 1.
Community Garden hosts open house Saturday
The Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, plans an open house for the public from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 10. Come and tour the garden, enjoy hot dogs and “taste of the garden” snacks while listening to the music of Cinnamon Twist. Want a garden plot? Come and learn about the garden’s fall special.
Quilt auction
The 11th Annual “A Beautiful Quilt Auction,” presented by Friends of the Strawberry Patchers is Saturday, Aug. 10 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Registration for the auction and preview of the offerings is at 9 a.m. The auction starts promptly at 1 p.m.
Admission is free. Bring a non-perishable food item and get a ticket for a quilt drawing at the end of the auction.
For more information, go to strawberrypatchers.com or call Elaine Putnam, 928-978-3464.
Kids crafts at library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a free Kids Crafts program from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. Youngsters 6 and older are invited to the library to make their own bookmarks. For details, call 928-474-2679.
Benefit steak fry
Mountain Village Foundation’s annual Western Steak Fry is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11 at The StrawBeary Bear, 7783 Ralls Dr., Strawberry. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any MVF member, at The Bear or call 928-951-1061. If available, tickets will also be sold at the door. Proceeds support programs for local children, families and charitable organizations.
A silent auction at the event features: rounds of golf at Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club, dinner and show tickets from Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, a night’s stay in a cabin in Strawberry, a load of gravel from Payson Concrete and Materials, a certificate for $250 in services from Star Valley Veterinary Clinic, a Phoenix Suns autographed basketball and more. Additionally there will be a 50/50 raffle and lots of fun raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are just $1 each or six for $5.
NAMI programs
Registration is now open for NAMI Payson’s Family to Family Class and Peer to Peer Class. Family to Family is a 12-week class for family members of adults with mental illness, and runs Mondays from Aug. 12 through Nov. 4 at Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Peer to Peer is an eight-week class for adults with mental illness that runs Tuesdays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 8 at Rim Country Health, 807 W. Longhorn Road. Both classes are free, but registration is required. Email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Mobile prostate cancer screenings available
The mobile unit for prostate cancer screenings will be in Payson from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Gila County Courthouse, 714 S. Beeline Highway. Appointment is required. Please call 1-800-828-6139 to discuss the screening procedure, accepted insurances and to schedule your appointment. Medicare is NOT covered, and if your insurance is not accepted, cost is $81 due at time of service.
AZ House candidate to address Tea Party
Candidate for LD 6 House of Representatives Jon Saline, an attorney from Snowflake, will be the guest speaker at the Payson Tea Party meeting on Tuesday, August 13. There are two House seats and Saline and incumbent Walt Blackman will be challenged by three other candidates from Flagstaff and St. Johns.
Join us from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant on E. Hwy. 260. For more information, call 928-951-6774.
Mobile Vet Clinic
Rabies vaccinations, preventative care for parvo and other illnesses, even toenail-trimming is available, when VIP Pet Care mobile clinic staff visit the Tractor Supply store in Payson from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.
For details on vaccinations and prices, check out petvet.vippetcare.com, call 800-427-7973, or email helpdesk@vippetcare.com. Once vaccinated, make sure to register your dog with Gila County Animal Care & Control. Questions? Payson’s Tractor Supply store is at 510 E. Highway 260; call (928) 474-2829.
Free CPR & AED class
MHA Foundation in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department will be offering a free CPR & AED class on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please call 928-472-2588 for more information. Pre-registration is required.
MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising, and through generous donations to our Almost New Thrift Shop at 304 E. Aero Dr.
Sound Tapestry concert
Sound Tapestry will be performing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. This is part of Gila Community College Summer Music Series and the event is free. Donations are graciously accepted to support the college’s scholarship programs.
Sound Tapestry plays many genres of music including Latin, classical, Celtic and popular tunes. For more information, contact Bette Acker at 602-625-1696.
LFOP to welcome Holocaust survivor
On Monday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., the Library Friends of Payson are honored to welcome Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch at 328 N. McLane Road.
He will be signing and selling his book, “A Boy’s Story, A Man’s Memory, Surviving the Holocaust 1933-1945,” at the presentation.
Missoula Children’s Theatre audition slated
An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of the musical “Jack and the Beanstalk” is at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Those auditioning should arrive early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
The audition is open to students in first through 12th grade. Assistant directors will also be cast.
Rehearsals take place throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. The performances are at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at PHS Auditorium.
For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd.org or 928-472-5775.
Payson Talent Show auditions coming up
Want to compete in the Payson Talent Show? Everyone must audition first. Come to Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St., at 6 p.m. on either Aug. 19 or Aug. 28 and share your talents. Contestants are competing for spots in the Payson Talent Show which will be held at the Northern Gila County Fair in early September.
The auditions will be judged and those selected will be able to compete in the final Payson Talent Show at the fair. Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. For more information, email garrison_levey@yahoo.com.
Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction Sept. 7
The public is invited to a 6x6 for $36 Art Sale, Dinner and Live Auction to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Chaparral Pines Clubhouse.
Tickets are $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible) and proceeds support scholarships for Gila Community College students. For tickets, call 928-468-8039, stop by GCC, Rim Country Chamber of Commerce, Accounting for You, or purchase online at friendsofrimcountrygcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!