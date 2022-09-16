Taste at the Bridge
This weekend sees the return of the popular Rim Country event, Taste at the Bridge, which helps fund improvements to the state park. It is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the grounds of Tonto Natural Bridge. Tickets, at $75 per person, are still available for the benefit. Get tickets in advance at National Bank of Arizona; the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce; or from members of the board of the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge. If any remain the day of the event, they can be purchased on site, but call Linda Hamman, 928-517-1129, by end of day Friday, Sept. 16 to check that tickets are still available.
Fire on the Rim Bike Race
The 12th annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race is Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pine. The fun starts at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 at the Red Barn on Old County Road and Bradshaw Road. There is a silent auction, food trucks, live music from Greg Mack, and a beer garden. Saturday the fun continues with the bike race
The race raises funds for wildfire prevention, trail advocacy and new trail development in and around the communities of Pine and Strawberry.
It features three different contests: a 15-miler; a 30-mile race; and a 45-mile race. Start and finish is on Bradshaw Drive west of Old County Road in Pine, where all the events take place.
Live music at Macky’s Grill
Macky’s Grill, 201 W. Main St., Suite J at Sawmill Crossing, offers live music through the month of September.
Performing: Sol DeVille, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16; Stollshine, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23; Smokin’ J’s, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24; Sol DeVille, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.
Free flights offered youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson Young Eagles offers free flights for ages 8 through 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Payson Airport.
Register at YEDay.org. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight. Problems registering? Call or text 928-951-2086.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology is returning to in-person meetings. Meetings are held the third Saturday of each month.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at a new location, the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, 1009 E. Hwy. 260. Look for the Forest Service sign on the right side of the highway, going from Payson to Star Valley. The building is to the right, as you enter the parking area.
The program is by locally well-known Tonto National Forest retired archaeologist, Scott Wood. His presentation, “Getting Up to Date at Goat Camp Ruin,” is about the latest work completed during the volunteer excavation of the ruin this past spring. Following the meeting is a members-only visit to the site. Become a Rim Country Archaeology member at the meeting, or by contacting Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Runnin’ With The Pups
Join the Old Bastards MC Benefit for the Humane Society of Central Arizona’s Runnin’ With The Pups from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at 109 W. Phoenix St.
The group’s 9th Annual Runnin’ With The Pups event helps the humane society. Proceeds get hand delivered to the humane society shelter.
All are welcome to attend and help raise money for the dogs and cats. The event includes smoked street tacos with sides and raffle prizes and 50/50 along with silent auctions. The cost is $20 per person and $30 per couple, which includes food.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome, but space is somewhat limited, so come early to get the best spots. The program is free, though cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome.
Bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks (available at Walmart, Big 5, Amazon). Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. For information contact Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 (text or call).
Bocci ball
Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite all interested in playing bocci ball to the Rumsey Park court across from ramada 4 at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting.
All ages, single or married, welcome. Please bring your chair and water. Call Mary, 805-216-3406, for details.
World sailor, author is guest
The Library Friends of Payson host adventurer and author Julie Bradley and her husband, Glen, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Bradley and her husband share stories about their sailing adventures. Bradley is the author of “Escape from the Ordinary” and “Crossing Pirate Waters.” She will bring books to sign and sell — they are $15 each and the Bradleys accept cash or credit cards.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation, held in the expanded community room of the library, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m. with the program at 10:30 a.m. For questions, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Fall prevention program
September is Fall Prevention Awareness Month and there is a “Take Control of Your Health: Steps to Prevent a Fall” presentation from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
The program is sponsored by Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens.
For questions, please contact Mary Gonzales, Health Education Specialist with Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, at maryg@pgcsc.org or 1-800-293-9393.
Chamber luncheon
The next luncheon of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
The program is presented by Discover Gila County and Adventure Payson, two advertising opportunities showcasing Rim Country.
Blood drive
To help meet the state’s critical blood shortage a blood drive by Vitalant is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 AZ-260, Payson.
Sign up online to give a pint. Schedule your appointment online at www.Vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541 or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society has extended the opportunity for Rim residents to audition for speaking and singing parts in its holiday production of “A Christmas Carol.” Auditions are at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260. The production requires weekly rehearsals and is presented in mid-December.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The speaker is Dr. Harold Rush with a presentation on architectural photography.
Benefit calendars available
The Rim Country Camera Club has its benefit 2023 calendars on sale for $10. All proceeds from sales are donated to local food banks, the club’s new scholarship fund, or other designated charities.
Calendars are at Plant Fair Nursery, Payson Public Library, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Christian Gifts and Home Décor, Common Grounds, Crosswinds Restaurant, and at the Rim Country Camera Club booth at the Farmers Market.
To ship calendars, purchase them directly from the club’s website at http://www.rimcountrycameraclub.org. Click on Products for Sale and follow the prompts to complete your order. Payment may be made through PayPal or as a guest of PayPal to pay directly with your credit card.
Calendars will also be available at the club’s monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of every month.
TCCA opens season
The Tonto Community Concert Association opens its 2022-23 concert season with a performance by Vinyl Radio at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Payson High School Auditorium. The group is also doing at student outreach the same day. See story on page 3 for more information.
