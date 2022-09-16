Taste at the Bridge

This weekend sees the return of the popular Rim Country event, Taste at the Bridge, which helps fund improvements to the state park. It is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the grounds of Tonto Natural Bridge. Tickets, at $75 per person, are still available for the benefit. Get tickets in advance at National Bank of Arizona; the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce; or from members of the board of the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge. If any remain the day of the event, they can be purchased on site, but call Linda Hamman, 928-517-1129, by end of day Friday, Sept. 16 to check that tickets are still available.

