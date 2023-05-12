Community Breakfast
Start the Mother’s Day Weekend off right by treating your favorite mom to the breakfast served at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. A delicious treat at any time, the breakfast is sure to delight all who enjoy a hot morning meal. Prepared with love, the breakfast will be dished up at 9 a.m., Friday, May 12 at 507 W. Wade Lane.
A raffle prize goes to the person with the winning ticket, which are available at the door. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Red., plans the following:
• Friday, May 12, 1 p.m., Gingerbread House competition
• Saturday, May 13, noon, Solar Science – make bracelets and solar print cyanotypes.
Donuts with Dems every Saturday
Rim residents are invited to the Democrats of the Rim Country headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., Payson (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) for some good conversation with neighbors between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays. Enjoy some coffee and have a donut or two. Donuts with Dems is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and learn how Democrats of the Rim Country are working hard for you. Any party affiliation is welcome.
Learn more at https://www.democratsofrimcountry.com/
May is a Month of Blessings
Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, receive a special Mother’s Day expression of thanks with tasty refreshments – sponsored by the men – following the 10 a.m. service.
Every Sunday in May, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is offering a special Blessing and Prayer of Gratitude for every grade promotion, graduate, teacher, or staff that has helped in education this past school year. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., Sunday. Receive a personal blessing and prayer of thanks for your accomplishment of helping to educate our students — children or adults. Each person will receive a card to commemorate your blessing.
Additional prayers will be offered for safe travel for all vacationing this summer.
Come any Sunday in May and receive your blessing. Check out the website: stpaulspayson.org or on Facebook. St. Paul’s Episcopal is “Where All are Welcome.”
Library Friends of Payson
present astronomy program
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Russ Genet, the enthusiastic new Adjunct Professor of Astronomy at Eastern Arizona College, Payson campus Monday, May 15. He will entertain with a presentation about Albert Einstein, the Hubble telescope and the expanding universe.
He has written a memoir, Making Childhood Dreams Come True, which is available for $15, cash or check, at his presentation.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community is held in the expanded community room of the library. After announcements at 10 a.m., the presentation will begin immediately and end by 11:30 a.m. For questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260. .
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Beginners welcome.
For details call Candy Steele, 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Bocci Ball
Join the fun when Bocci Ball is played at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, weather permitting, at the Bocci Ball Court in Rumsey Park. It is located across from Ramada 4, and signs are posted. Please bring a chair and water.
For details call Mary, 805-216-3406.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday May 16 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Speakers are Chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission Jim O’Connor and his wife Sheryl, who will update us on the Corporation Commission, and discuss “The Cesspool of Arizona Politics and what we can do”. For more information call 928-951-6774.
COVID Vaccines May 18
Gila County Health Department staff administer COVID Vaccines Thursday, May 18 at the 110 West Main Street office in Payson. Appointments are required — to request one, call Payson staff at 928-474-1210. For special accommodations or other questions call 928-402-8811.
Breast Cancer Support GroupThe monthly Breast Cancer Support Group is meets Thursday, May 18 at the Senior Apartments “Common Room,” 311 S. McLane – just past the high school, on the corner of McLane and Wade. It meets from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. the third Thursday every month to share experiences, mutual interests and more. This month the group is celebrating start of spring with a potluck lunch. Bring your favorite dish to share. For questions call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The meeting is in the meeting room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drinks are optional.
If interested you may also join the meeting via Zoom. Check out the website on Wednesday for the meeting connection details, https://gilaazlp.org, or call 928 468 3576.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin will have their monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 19 behind the church building. Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or if you have any questions.
There is always a need for contributions. Donation boxes are located at IGA and the library.
Any cash donations can be made out to DCCF with a note that it is for the food pantry and mailed to P O Box 164, Tonto Basin, Az 85553.
Community celebrates
Community
The third annual community celebration is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W, Main St., Payson. Inspired by Mr. Rogers, this celebration “It’s a Beautiful Day” is a free community event for all ages and abilities. This year’s event includes crafts, games, bubbles galore, a puppet theater, a sharing pool and live music by the Beeline Community Concert Band at 3 p.m. and Bach-N-All at 4:30 p.m. Kona Ice will also be making an appearance.
Rim Country Archaeology
The next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology is at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd. This is final meeting of Rim Country Archaeology before its summer break. It was moved to May 27 (rather than May 20), due to a conflict with library scheduling and parking issues.
The speaker is Aaron Wright from Archaeology Southwest. He will be speaking on Ancestral Yuman Ceramics: Problems and Prospects. His focus will be on the Patayan archaeological tradition, and challenges in the use of ceramics in dating Ancestral Yuman sites.
Field trips
The May 14 field trip planned to Chavez Pass is rescheduled until fall, as the roads are not yet passable.
There will be a field trip to Arrastre Creek, near Agua Fria National Monument May 21, which is the final trip for this season.
The final Goat Camp excavation date has been moved to May 28 to accommodate the meeting. However, there will be cleaning and sorting of artifacts over the summer.
To participate in field trips and the excavation, you must be an Arizona Archaeological Society member. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Field trips and meetings will resume in the fall – the anticipated date for resumed meetings is Sept. 16, 2023.
Submit items to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!