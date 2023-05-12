alm pix

Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market on the Move (M.O.M.) from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, May 13. With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of groceries and/or produce. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Market on the Move is at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. This will be the last Market on the Move for the season.

Community Breakfast

Start the Mother’s Day Weekend off right by treating your favorite mom to the breakfast served at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. A delicious treat at any time, the breakfast is sure to delight all who enjoy a hot morning meal. Prepared with love, the breakfast will be dished up at 9 a.m., Friday, May 12 at 507 W. Wade Lane.

