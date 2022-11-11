concert

A free jazz concert is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the 90-minute performance starts at 2 p.m. The concert features Beth Lederman, a sophisticated jazz and Brazilian piano stylist, who has performed professionally for more than 20 years. Guest vocalist Steve Powell is joining the group on Sunday. The group’s rhythm section features Felix Sainz on upright bass and Gerry Reynolds on drums. The concert is free, but requires an email RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.

Indoor Yard and Bake Sale

Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star is holding its fall Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 200 E. Rancho Road (behind the fire station).

