Indoor Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star is holding its fall Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 200 E. Rancho Road (behind the fire station).
Community breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. The breakfast includes omelets, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. A freewill offering is welcome.
Holiday Craft & Vendor Show
The American Legion hosts a Holiday Craft & Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Legion, 709 E. Highway 260.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
‘Shoe Box’ collection
The week of Nov. 14 through 21, 2022 is National Collection Week for the “Shoe Box” project. Fill a shoe box with toys, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, plus $10 for shipping, then bring to your participating church or Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The church is open for dropping off the boxes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nov. 13-19; from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21.
For more information, call Terry Clark at 928-978-4883.
Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit host bocci ball at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month (Nov. 15), weather permitting. Play is on the court at Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Play is open to all, regardless of age or marital status. Bring a chair and water.
Soroptimists seek applicants for awards
Once again Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country are offering the “Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women” program. It provides cash grants. The application deadline, which includes an essay requirement, is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Contact Candace Conte for details at 928-472-8891, vcconte@hotmail.com or go online to liveyourdream.org and select Soroptimist.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting lasts about an hour. You may also join the meeting via Zoom. Check out our website on Wednesday for the meeting connection details, https://gilaazlp.org, or call 928-468-3576. All Gila County residents are welcome to attend.
NAMI Community Support Center hours
NAMI Payson’s Community Support Center is open to the public on Wednesdays in November from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by Support Groups from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Connections Recovery Support Group is Nov. 16 and Family Support Group is Nov. 23. New Member/Prospective Member Orientation is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29. For more information, email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
ROSEEO lunch
ROSEEO — Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — a friendly group of retired school employees meets monthly. Join the lunch get-together at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at Chinese and Thai Cuisine. The Dec. 15 restaurant will be the Mazatzal Casino, for breakfast. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. If you have any questions, you can call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Please submit items to tmcquerrey@payson.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday edition and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday edition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!