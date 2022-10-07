Fishing gear sale
The Payson Flycasters Club and Humane Society of Central Arizona are conducting their bi-annual collection of used fishing gear from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Humane Society Resale Store, 510 W. Main St.
All proceeds from the sale will support the Humane Society and the Payson Flycasters Youth Education Program.
Tonto Apache 50th anniversary celebration
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of land for a reservation.
Celebrations continue through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include: a Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7, Scotty McCreery appears in an outdoor concert get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., opening act is at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert and an after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs outdoors at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act at 5:30 p.m., fireworks follow the concert and a free after-show concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
For more details on the celebration events, go to mazatzalcasino.com.
Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday in Payson
The 29th Annual Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. The event, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, includes a parade around town on Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a Burger Burn for participants at Rumsey Park. The car show is at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free to spectators.
See story on today’s front page for more information.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at R&K Hardware, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit service dogs for disabled and sight and hearing impaired.
Women’s March
Join the Women’s March for Reproductive Health Rights in Payson on Saturday, Oct. 8. The March will begin with speakers Tom O’Halleran and Kyle Nitschke at 10 a.m. at the junction of Highways 260 and 87. Park in the parking lot fronting The Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260 to join the March. This event is open to everyone in the community who recognizes the importance of supporting the rights of women. The Payson event is in conjunction with a nationwide Women’s March on that day. For more information, contact 928-978-1268.
Fall Festival in Pine
The Pine Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Oct. 8 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center ramada.
Taste all the chilis and select first, second and third place winners. The tasting fee is $5 per person.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome, but space is somewhat limited.
No prior yoga experience is necessary — this will be a gentle practice, with breathing, stretching, twisting, and other slow movements. This gentle practice is free to all, though cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks (available at Walmart, Big 5, Amazon). Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please.
For information contact Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 (text or call) or AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com and visit YogaFaith.org, where our motto is “Jesus First, Yoga Second!”
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country host two candidates running for the Payson school board, incumbent Joanne Conlin and Katy Taylor. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
Come listen and be an informed voter in November. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Donn Morris speaks to RCA
Rim Country Artists (RCA) will present a free talk given by globetrotting watercolorist Donn Morris at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Payson school board candidates forum
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Zane Grey Kiwanis Club and Rim Country Rotary Club host a forum for Payson school board candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
This is an opportunity for voters to ask questions and hear from candidates directly.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s speaker is candidate for CD2 seat, Eli Crane.
Fancy Flair of Red Halloween party
The Fancy Flair of Red group invites women 60 and older to join their Halloween party at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. Wear red or purple or a costume for food and fun.
Payson mayoral debate
Runoff candidates Mayor Tom Morrissey and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins will debate from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Community Breakfast
Join members of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, for a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For October, the breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, cupcakes, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
Rummage Sale & Craft Fair
Beaver Valley Estates is having a Rummage Sale and Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 911 Beaver Flat Road.
Archaeological Society hosts guest speaker
Jim Krehbiel, “Site Lines and Sight Lines, further discoveries in southeast Utah,” will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. The Rim Country Chapter currently meets at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station in Payson at 1009 E. Highway 260, between Payson and Star Valley, south side of the highway.
Krehbiel is Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts at Ohio Wesleyan University. In his illustrated presentation, he will discuss his astronomical research at Ancestral Pueblo sites in southeast Utah. He will make a chronological presentation showing alignment systems employed by Basketmaker III, as well as Pueblo I, II and III cultures. New findings have provided insights about one lunar alignment pattern in particular.
Krehbiel works with Natalie Cunningham, an astronomer and writer who will be present for questions after the presentation. Currently they have completed archaeoastronomy surveys at 341 Ancestral Pueblo sites in the region of Bears Ears National Monument. Krehbiel uses his archaeoastronomy field research as the impetus for his printmaking and digital imaging art work.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Wine Around the Library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its eighth annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library. The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy excellent wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and conversation at the Pine library. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
Jazz concert to help church
There is a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
This is a fundraising event to assist in funding a new parking lot at the church. While the performance is free, donations will be graciously accepted and deposited in the parking lot fund. Work is already underway, but additional support is needed for its completion.
October’s concerts feature vintage jazz music at the church. Payson Jazz is performing at the benefit. It is Payson’s own seven-piece ensemble: Greg Larkins, piano; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Daria Mason, sax/flute; Bruce Taylor, sax; Joanie Smith, guitar; Mike Buskirk, bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums. Hawkeye Mathews isn’t participating in the event, but he plays sax regularly.
This is a 90-minute performance.
Please reserve seating by returning an email to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Pumpkin Patch
The pumpkin patch at Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, is open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations suggested. Credit cards accepted.
