car show

Payson’s crown jewel, Green Valley Park, will have some added bling Saturday, Oct. 8 at the 29th Annual Beeline Cruise-in Car Show, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club. The group donates the proceeds from the event entry fees to area nonprofits, having contributed more than $200,000 over the three decades of the show. For more information, see the story on today’s front page.

 Roundup file photo

Fishing gear sale

The Payson Flycasters Club and Humane Society of Central Arizona are conducting their bi-annual collection of used fishing gear from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Humane Society Resale Store, 510 W. Main St.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.