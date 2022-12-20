Music at the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting live concerts this week: The Payson Library Ukulele Club at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20; the Christmas Star Carolers at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22; and Cinnamon Twist at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23.
Bocci ball
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host bocci ball play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, weather permitting, at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4, look for the signs. Bring a chair and water.
Play is open to all, regardless of age or marital status. For details contact Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets for its Christmas Party Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 20 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The cost is $20 per person which includes lunch, entertainment and a sing-along.
This is the group’s last meeting of the year. The new board members will also be sworn in at the event.
Meetings resume Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first meeting of the new year is a training session on how to use the ALIS and Peoples Lobbyist Programs.
Final school holiday concert
Payson schools presents its final holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Honor Choir, Handbells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary, School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Pine Fiddle Jam
The Pine Fiddle Jam is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The Jam is held at 1 p.m. every third Wednesday at the same location.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting lasts about an hour and is in the meeting room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drinks are optional.
This is the group’s annual organizing meeting and will be a good time to meet county leaders and help set the agenda for 2023.
All interested Gila County residents are welcome to attend. If you can’t make the meeting in person, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Longest Night Service
A special Service of the Longest Night is planned at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service includes music, reflection and prayer as an acknowledgment that for many this is a difficult time of the year. All are welcome.
At the library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, include a craft project creating a Nativity, Hanukkah or Kwanza magnetic set at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23 and the movie, “The Polar Express” with snacks at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, a technology coordinator, receptionists, and facilitators.
This service helps local low- to moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January.
To volunteer call Rex or Neoma at 928-487-1174 as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Gila Democrats plan raffle
The Gila County Democrats are selling raffle tickets for a Sedona Helicopter Tour for two over Sycamore and Boynton Canyons, that includes a look at 800-year-old Sinagua ruins. The ride is approximately 35 minutes and worth $600.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or contact Connie Cockrell at connie.cockrell@gmail.com or Chris Senko at chris@chrissenko.com.
Al-Anon meetings
The holidays are a rough season for families that have members who have substance abuse issues.
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Road.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant, at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday paper and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday paper to tmcquerrey@payson.com
FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYS, NOTICES MUST BE SUBMITTED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OF REGULAR DEADLINES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!