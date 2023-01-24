Help Humane Society
The Humane Society of Central Arizona has a donor who will match up to $10,000 in contributions in order to purchase a newer box truck. The current truck is in disrepair and a new truck is desperately needed to continue to pick up donations for the HSCAZ’s Resale Store and for the animals.
Donate online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org/ or mail a check to Humane Society of Central Arizona, P.O. Box 242, Payson, AZ 85547. For more details visit the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Ct. or call 928-474-5590.
Free tax help
Get necessary forms now to get help from Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing.
Forms that must be completed before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Free tax help and e-filing is from Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, April 18 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The guest speaker is Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp, with a presentation on the Electoral College. This issue came up several years ago to change how our presidential elections are held, but it was stopped. The federal government is now trying to promote it again.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Clothing distribution
The next distribution of clothing for children by Kaitie’s Closet is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
There will be gently used clothing available for children, including laundered jackets and coats. In addition, there are new shoes, new underwear and new socks available. Children seeking shoes must be at the distribution.
For additional information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Line Dancing class
The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.
Line Dancing classes are now held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays with Jolene. These classes are for intermediate and advanced students. A class with Doris is held for beginners from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a class for intermediate students from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fridays. No classes are held the second Friday of the month.
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Ellen at 928-970-2583.
Dump the Drugs day
The Arizona Youth Partnership and Community Bridges, with assistance from the Payson Police Department, provides an opportunity to dispose of drugs safely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at KMOG Radio, 500 E. Tyler Parkway.
John Denver tribute benefit concert slated
A benefit for the Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center featuring a John Denver Tribute Concert is at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan 27 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
No admission is charged but donations of non-perishable food for area food banks and cash contributions for the nonprofit riding center are encouraged.
Christian Worship Yoga Sunday afternoon
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Suite B. Come early to get the best spots. No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free. Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please. Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Live music at Oxbow
The Oxbow Jam Band performs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday at the Oxbow on Historic West Main Street.
Republican Club meets
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts District 1 Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen at noon, Monday, Jan. 30. The meeting is at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
Christensen will discuss the projects that the Board of Supervisors are focusing on currently and in the near future.
Gather at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch if you wish.
Contact Carol Miller, 949-330-9286 or Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172 for details.
Payson Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members to participate in its upcoming spring concert.
An audition is at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
Rehearsals for the April 29 and April 30 Spring Concert are at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, including the Jan. 30 audition.
Any Rim Country resident that likes to sing, wants to have fun with a great group of people, and are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society.
Pony Express coming
The annual Pony Express Commemorative Ride from Holbrook to Scottsdale for the annual Parada del Sol. The reenactment of the mail relay ride by the Hashknife Pony Express comes into Payson at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a parade run and meet and greet at the Payson post office, followed by an overnight stay then continuing the ride Thursday, Feb. 2.
Everly Set program offered by TCCA
The next Tonto Community Concert Association program is a tribute to The Everly Brothers by the Everly Set, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Everly Set, with Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, takes the audience back to 1957 when Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the vocal sound of rock ’n’ roll with their unique style of harmonies. The Altman and Skuller duo keep this great music alive with renditions of “Wake Up Little Susie,” “When Will I Be Loved” and more.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Individual adult tickets are $25 each. To order tickets online go to www.tccarim.org. Patrons purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
Visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Best of the Rim
The Payson Roundup’s Best of the Rim awards will be presented starting at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino event center. Doors open at 3 p..m. Enjoy free snacks and sodas, along with fun with fellow winners and well-wishers.
Bocci ball
Join the Payson Single Seniors with Spirit at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1 at Rumsey Park’s bocci ball court for play, weather permitting. All are invited regardless of marital status or age.
School board meeting
The governing board of the Payson Unified School District meets at 4:45 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 at 902 W. Main St. in the district office boardroom. Entry on the south side of the building.
Rotary benefit event
Rim Country Rotary is holding its Second Annual Wine and Bits Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. In addition to refreshments there will also be a gift raffle. Proceeds go to the First Responders Awards Banquet.
The money will also help with other community projects funded by Rim Country Rotary.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 480-392-8886 for tickets.
