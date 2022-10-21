Presbyterian Church street entrance closure
Due to repaving of the parking lot, the Oak Street entrance to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church will be closed Friday, Oct. 21; use Main Street entrance. The food bank will remain operational at its usual hours.
Benefit Chili Cook-Off
A Chili Cook-Off is planned from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Hosted by Veterans Helping Veterans, the entry fee for participants is $35 and reservations are required by Saturday, Oct. 22. Get more information at VHVInc.com or call 928-978-5238. There will be entertainment and a raffle. The cost to eat and vote on the best chili is $10 per person. Proceeds from all the fees benefit local veterans.
Ladies Day at shooting range
The Tonto Rim Sports Club hosts a Ladies Day at the Jim Jones Shooting Range from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 22, sign in is at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for three hours of instruction featuring an introduction to long guns and special guests: a representative from Arizona Game & Fish discussing hunting and how to apply for a permit and a registered guide talking about scouting and glassing for game. NRA instructors are available to give safety tips and how to use a firearm. Guns and ammunition will be provided. To register call Ed at 602-999-3388.
Yard sale benefits future Veterans Retreat
Gila County has another yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat in Young.
All proceeds will go toward the project. Sale items include household items and some great guy stuff like rebar, fencing, metal posts and more.
AeroFair Saturday
Come to the Payson Municipal Airport, Rich Henry Field, off Airport Road on Saturday, Oct. 22 to see displays of a variety of aircraft. The free AeroFair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.
At the AeroFair enjoy activities such as a flight simulator, learn what pilots need to do. Have a snack or lunch with Gila Hogs BBQ, Culver’s or My Gyro.
Moose Lodge Craft Fair
The Payson Moose Lodge 852 hosts a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley.
This is a charity fundraiser. Proceeds from the raffles, food sales and booth sales will be distributed to Moose Charities. In addition to crafts, guests can enjoy classic cars and hot rods in the parking lot, plus hamburgers and hot dogs will be available inside the Lodge.
Benefit Halloween movies
Two family-friendly Halloween movies are scheduled at Sawmill Theatres at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 — arrive at 9:30 a.m. for the best seating. The movies are “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Each will be screened in different theaters. Admission is two non-perishable food items to benefit the Payson Warming Center.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
Blood drive
Vitalant plans a blood drive for Payson and Rim Country residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Log Cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
To make an appointment to donate blood go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
November walking challenge
AZ Health Zone plans a November walking challenge – 40 in 30.
It begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and paper trackers for the challenge, will be available after Oct. 24 at the county health department, 110 W. Main St. Suite A and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Please return completed tracker to the health department by Monday, Dec. 5. Another winner will be chosen for a three-month membership certificate to Arizona Fitness Club at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 during “Twilight Tuesday” in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
For more information, contact Janice Chesser, AZ Health Zone at 928-961-0204 or jchesser@gilacountyaz.gov.
Toastmasters Open House
Payson Toastmasters plans a fun Open House from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 600 E. Highway 260, Ste. #1. Come tell us a 2- to 4-minute spooky tale at the group’s Talktoberfest. New and former members, 18 and over, are welcome. Refreshments served. Call 480-510-1767 for details.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party, meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. School board candidate Susan Ward, who missed the recent forum, will answer the same questions the other candidates answered.
Ken Burrell, the Gila County Deputy Assessor, will explain property tax bills and programs to help the disabled and veterans.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees holds a no-host luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s October clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. This will be the next to the last distribution to be held in 2022, as clothes are not distributed in December.
There will be gently used clothing available for the children, including cleaned jackets and coats. Each child will be eligible for a jacket and a coat, as long as supplies last. Additionally, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available. Keep in mind that, to secure new shoes, the child must be present at the distribution. A miscellany of other new items will be on hand for the children, too. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Piano and cello concerts
Angeline Ng, her sons Daniel and David, her husband’s grandson Dom and his dad, Richard will present several concerts over the next couple of weeks.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:15 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane. This concert is an Open House where people can come and go quietly as they please.
• Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
• Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., Payson First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
The 45-minute programs all include highlights from Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto; Ennio Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso; Bach; Mozart; Schubert; Chopin; Liszt; and Joplin.
Admission is free, but free-will offerings are encouraged.
Free dental screening for area senior citizens
Free dental screenings are offered area seniors by Gila County Health and Emergency Management in collaboration with Delta Dental. In addition to the free dental screenings, fluoride treatments will be offered. The program is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. No appointments are needed.
Piano concert
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Jason Coleman’s Unchained Melodies at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Buy a subscription ticket for all the concerts or individual tickets for your choice of concerts by contacting the TCCA at https://www.tccarim.org.
At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a Special Reading with Therapy Dogs Treat “Love on a Leash” at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.
There is a Halloween Costume Pizza Party at noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants must sign-up. Stop by the library.
