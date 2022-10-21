pumpkins

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., Payson, has its inaugural Chamber Pumpkin Patch from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct 21.

The chamber is partnering with one of its amazing members, Walmart, which has donated 100 pumpkins. Each child will receive one — while supplies last. Kids are welcome to hang out and decorate their pumpkins while enjoying some goodies with friends.

Presbyterian Church street entrance closure

Due to repaving of the parking lot, the Oak Street entrance to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church will be closed Friday, Oct. 21; use Main Street entrance. The food bank will remain operational at its usual hours.

