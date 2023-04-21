Free Coin Evaluation Day
Members of the Four Peaks Coin Club will be in Payson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, April 21 to conduct free coin evaluations. The coin appraisers will schedule appointments. They will share information on how to store coins and liquidate them if needed. Each appointment will last approximately 30 minutes and individuals are requested to bring pen and paper to make notes. “Collector coins” are typically those minted before 1965. Don’t bring world coins, modern U.S. dollar coins including Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea and Presidential dollars. Also, currency will not be evaluated during these appointments. For a reservation call 480-231-3896. When you make a reservation, the location will be disclosed. The appointments are on a first come first serve basis.
At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts several special programs this week.
A family program on minerals and fluorescents is at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21; registration is required, stop by the circulation desk or call 928-474-9260. Youngsters can make rollercoasters, explore gravity, motion and energy at a program at noon, Saturday, April 22.
RCA yard sale
The RCA yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at 109 W. Main St., Payson.
Artists may bring items for sale. If your items do not sell you have to take them back home with you, we don’t have room to store them.
All profits go to RCA. Come check out what we have and you’ll find great deals on art supplies and related items.
For details call Minette, 928-978-1119 or Barb, 928-978-3433.
Kiwanis Auction for Youth
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is hosting its annual dinner and auction to raise funds for its youth projects. The event is at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the Mazatzal Casino. The cost for the prime rib dinner is $65 per person or $450 for a table for eight. Call 928-978-1086 for details.
Estate sale benefits Humane Society
An estate sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the. Lamplighter RV Resort, 3833 E. Hwy. 260, No. 232, will benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona. The event includes a live auction as well as a garage sale. The auction is at 10 a.m. Items for the sale were donated by a deceased veteran. To see auction items go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/555810576618548/
Community Earth Day Event
To celebrate Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, the community is invited to a Walk Around the Park. Come to the parking lot across from the Julia Randall Elementary School and look for the blue canopy. The walk will start at 10 a.m. A goodie bag and painted rocks celebrating the earth will be given out for people to take home at the end of the walk. Please bring your own water. Come enjoy nature and meet new people.
Pine Cemetery Beautification
Pine and Strawberry residents and neighbors in nearby communities are invited to participate in the Pine Cemetery Beautification program from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
Bring rakes, shovels, trimmers, gloves and whatever else they might need to beautify the piece of Rim Country history. Organizers are providing garbage bags, water and treats.
For more information contact Albert Hunt, 928-978-0556; Karen van der Werf, 480-241-3426; or Caroline Leonard, 760-550-4470.
Book signing
Leanne R. Moore is signing copies of her book, The History of Jake’s Corner, Arizona - The Bar, The Ranches & The People, at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Jake’s Corner Bar.
Republican Club hosts Judge
Tim Wright
The Rim Country Republican Club invites the public to hear Judge Tim Wright, Superior Court Judge District 2. The program is at noon, Monday, April 24 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Come at 11:30 to socialize and order lunch.
Wright will speak on criminal juries and jury service in Gila County.
For details call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in Rim Country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The speaker is Brtt Wingate, who is kicking off The 1776 Project in Arizona. Wingate will show a power point on the history program proposed for Arizona school history classes.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
Spring Craft Fair
The Payson Senior Center, 514 Main Street, hosts a Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Admission of $1 benefits the Meals on Wheels and Senior Transportation programs.
Items are handmade and unique. Wood working, sewing, painting, and many other works by talented crafters and artists will be there.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details, call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Friday in the Park
To benefit the Payson Senior Center come out to Green Valley Park Ramada 1 (next to the playground) to enjoy free music by Michael Doyle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday, starting Friday, April 28. Bring lawn chairs and picnic dinners. For details go to doyle-michael@comcast.net.
Kids Fishing Day
Let’s Talk Fishing hosts the 17{sup}th{/sup} Annual Kids Fishing Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at Green Valley Park.
Kids fish free, but registration is required. Kids receive poles and free bait for the day. Fish will be weighed, pictures taken of the big catch and anglers will be available to help kids cast the perfect cast.
The event is made possible by the sponsors and Chamber members Lowery’s Window and Door and State Farm Agent Matt Crespin.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The guest speaker is Chris Rich, owner of the AZ Fly Shop. Rich’s presentation focuses on fly fishing opportunities throughout Arizona.
Come early for breakfast or coffee, or to talk fishing. Everyone is welcome.
Free movie
The Payson Tea Party is sponsoring a free showing of the classic film, Judgement at Nuremberg at 9:30 a.m., Saturday April 29 at the Sawmill Theater, 201 W Main St, Payson.
Doors open 9 a.m.; popcorn and soda available for purchase.
Brunch at the Bridge
Hosted by Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park the popular Brunch at the Bridge is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 30 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
It is a morning to benefit the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. Admission is $20 per person, tickets are available from Friends of Bridge board members, National Bank of Arizona or www.tontonaturalbridge.com. It includes a day at the bridge too.
