Free Coin Evaluation Day

Members of the Four Peaks Coin Club will be in Payson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, April 21 to conduct free coin evaluations. The coin appraisers will schedule appointments. They will share information on how to store coins and liquidate them if needed. Each appointment will last approximately 30 minutes and individuals are requested to bring pen and paper to make notes. “Collector coins” are typically those minted before 1965. Don’t bring world coins, modern U.S. dollar coins including Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea and Presidential dollars. Also, currency will not be evaluated during these appointments. For a reservation call 480-231-3896. When you make a reservation, the location will be disclosed. The appointments are on a first come first serve basis.

