Free help from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program begins Tuesday, Jan. 31, but the forms needed for the assistance are now available. Get them at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 and 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. The free preparation and e-filing service is available by appointment only from Jan. 31 through April 18. To make an appointment call 928-487-1174.

Humane Society seeks donors

The Humane Society of Central Arizona has a donor who will match up to $10,000 in contributions in order to purchase a newer box truck.

