Humane Society seeks donors
The Humane Society of Central Arizona has a donor who will match up to $10,000 in contributions in order to purchase a newer box truck.
The current truck is in disrepair and a new truck is desperately needed to continue to pick up donations for the Society’s Resale Store and for the animals.
Donate online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org/ or mail a check to Humane Society of Central Arizona, P.O. Box 242, Payson, AZ, 85547. For more details visit the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, or call 928-474-5590.
Free help from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
Get necessary forms now to get help from Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing.
Forms that must be ﬁlled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26.
Free tax help and e-filing is from Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, April 18 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The program is a training session on how to use the ALIS and Peoples Lobbyist programs.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Libertarian Party meets
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Brandon Slayton, current Maricopa County chair and candidate for AZLP chair, presents a two-year action plan and will solicit reactions and suggestions.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576 on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details.
Breast Cancer Support Group meets Thursday
The Breast Cancer Support Group is holding its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Senior Apartments “Common Room,” 311 S. McLane Road, just past the high school, on the corner of McLane and Wade.
Cindy Bryant, Certified National Health Professional, speaks on ways to balance health issues and address ways we can help our bodies to become the best they can be. For questions, call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Line Dancing at the library
The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.
Line Dancing classes are now held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays with Jolene. These classes are for intermediate and advanced students. A class with Doris is held for beginners from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a class for intermediate students from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fridays. No classes are held the second Friday of the month.
Tonto Basin food distribution Jan. 20
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 behind the church building.
Please call 928-595-1252 if you want to donate food. There are donation boxes at IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations
Emergency distributions are available upon request by calling the number above.
The food pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month behind the DCCF church.
Tonto Basin Native Plant Society
The Tonto Basin AZ Native Plant Society Chapter meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 268 E. Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, located behind the Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church and VFW off Highway 188. Follow the signs once you are behind the church to the meeting location.
A discussion on “Exploring The Benefits of our Local Native Plants” is planned. After the presentation, a plant scavenger hunt for plants highlighted in the program in a native garden takes place. Participants will have a chance to win a prize related to AZ Native Plants.
A RSVP would be greatly appreciated, but is not necessary. To be added to the group’s email list, contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society at www.aznps.com. Click Join/Renew, select your member-ship level and chapter preference (Tonto Basin Chapter).
Apply now for Casino’s 2023 Charity Contributions
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is accepting applications and renewals for the 2023 Charity Contribution Funding Program.
Forfeited jackpot funds are distributed to eligible nonprofits through a random selection process. Eligible non-profits are organizations with gross receipts/income of $50,000 or less and must submit all required documentation by the March 15, 2023 deadline. Forms and rules are available at the Players Club. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044 x5501 or email pwisner@mazatzalcasino.com with questions or for more information.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room.
Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome to attend.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Concert Association hosts Jackie Wilson Tribute
Critically acclaimed actor/singer and Broadway star, Chester Gregory, brings Jackie Wilson’s biggest hits to life in a live concert at the Payson High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22.
Gregory made his Broadway debut in Hairspray. He became a full-time actor and performer after landing the lead role in the critically-acclaimed stage play The Jackie Wilson Story, which enjoyed a 3-year run of sold-out shows.
He continues to tell Jackie Wilson’s story today in his own stage show, joined by a jaw-dropping rhythm section.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Individual adult tickets are $25 each. To order tickets online go to www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smart phone and present their PDF tickets at the door. For details visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Suite B (doors face parking lot, open 2:30 p.m.) Come early to get the best spots.
No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free, but cash or check donations to New Beginnings are welcome. Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please.
Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
For submissions contact reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!