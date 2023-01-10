alm photo

Amanda Clarke, Arizona State University professor of volcanics, will be the speaker at the next meeting of the Payson Rimstones Rock Club at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

Democrats of Rim Country host guest speaker Jan. 10

Lena McCormack is the guest speaker at the January meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.

