Democrats of Rim Country host guest speaker Jan. 10
Lena McCormack is the guest speaker at the January meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
McCormack has been instrumental in organizing local events to raise funds in support of Ukrainian families and refugees, some of whom now reside in Payson. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 is canceled. The presentation planned is postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The focus of the meeting is to learn how to use the ALIS and Peoples’ Lobbyist Programs. Call 928-951-6774 for details.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road.
Payson Rock Club meets
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
This month the club will introduce new board officer members. Amanda Clarke, ASU professor of volcanics, will be the speaker.
Meetings include speakers, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events.
For more information call 928-595-2059.
Community Breakfast
The congregation of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, invites Rim Country residents and visitors to be its guest at its monthly community breakfast. Everyone is invited to join family, friends and neighbors at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
A hot and hearty breakfast will be served, including tea, coffee, and orange juice. Free will offerings are gratefully received. Food, fun, and fellowship — the perfect way to start the new year off right.
Market on the Move is in Payson this Saturday
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market On the Move this Saturday, Jan. 13.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries.
Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month-to-month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. The MOM distribution is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next members-only field trip is to Agua Fria National Monument, led by Michael Clinton, on Jan. 14. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Its next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room.
Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome to attend.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B (doors face parking lot, open 2:30 p.m.) Come early to get the best spots.
No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free, but cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome.
Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks (Walmart, Big 5, Amazon). No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please.
Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit host bocci ball play at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, weather permitting, at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, look for the signs.
Play is open to everyone regardless of age or marital status. Bring a chair and watter.
Tonto Basin food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 behind the church building.
Please call 928-595-1252 if you want to donate food. There are donation boxes at IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations
Emergency distributions are available upon request by calling the number above.
The food pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month behind the DCCF church.
Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter meets
The Arizona Native Plant Society approved the Tonto Basin Chapter in December board meeting.
Everyone interested in sharing and learning about the incredibly diverse plant communities in Gila County is welcome to participate.
The first chapter meeting, “Exploring Native Plant Medicinal Uses” is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 268 E. Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, located behind the VFW, Dental Building and Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church. When you are behind the church, look for signs to guide you to the meeting location.
Activities will be posted on Facebook at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter and Instagram at aznpstontobasin.
Activities will include First Friday Field Trips, monthly chapter meetings, plant conservation activities, social gatherings and more.
To have an event included on the Almanac page, contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
