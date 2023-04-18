At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts several special programs this week.
Line Dancing is offered from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for beginners and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for intermediate dancers Tuesday, April 18 and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20. The Rim Country Readers Book Club meets at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 19. A family program on minerals and fluorescents is at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21; registration is required, stop by the circulation desk or call 928-474-9260. Youngsters can make rollercoasters, explore gravity, motion and energy at a program at noon, Saturday, April 22.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The scheduled speaker is Rachel Alexander reporter for the AZ Sun Times and editor/publisher of The Intellectual Conservative. She was a lawyer for 12 years, including five years as prosecutor and special assistant to Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas.
equipment sale
The Payson Flycasters and Humane Society Resale Store are preparing for the 3rd Annual Spring Event at 510 W. Main St., Payson. The sale features used fishing equipment and supplies and is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Humane Society Resale Store and the Payson Flycasters Kids Program.
High Country Seniors learn about Banner Air Services
The Banner High Country Seniors’ next Food for Thought program is at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 with a presentation on Banner Air Services and its membership program. The facility is at 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson and the event includes lunch, however reservations are required. Call 928-596-4747 to reserve a seat.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20 in the Senior Apartments Common Room, 311 S. McLane – just past Payson High School, on the corner of McLane and Wade. It meets the third Thursday every month. Call Ilona, 817-228-5618 for details.
Greif Support at Compassus
Compassus, 511 S Mud Springs Rd, Payson, offers grief support from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 19.
Food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 21 behind the church building. Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or with any questions.
This distribution marks our 6th month anniversary.
There are donation boxes at the Tonto Basin IGA and the library. Any cash donations should be made out to DCCF and mailed to P.O. Box 164, Tonto Basin AZ, 85553 Pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every third Friday of the month from behind the church.
Free Coin Evaluation Day
Members of the Four Peaks Coin Club will be in Payson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, April 21 to conduct free coin evaluations. The coin appraisers will schedule appointments. They will share information on how to store coins and liquidate them if needed. Each appointment will last approximately 30 minutes and individuals are requested to bring pen and paper to make notes. “Collector coins” are typically those minted before 1965. Don’t bring world coins, modern U.S. dollar coins including Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea and Presidential dollars. Also, currency will not be evaluated during these appointments. For a reservation call 480-231-3896. When you make a reservation, the location will be disclosed. The appointments are on a first come first serve basis.
Casino concert
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, BIA Rd 101, Payson, presents Tennessee Whiskey, a Chris Stapleton tribute band, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 21. It is an amazing tribute to the incredible singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton playing real music by real musicians.
Tickets start at $25 and up. The event is open to guests 21+. Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available on-line at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Estate sale benefits Humane Society
An estate sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the. Lamplighter RV Resort, 3833 E. Hwy. 260, No. 232, will benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona. The event includes a live auction as well as a garage sale. The auction is at 10 a.m. Items for the sale were donated by a deceased veteran. To see auction items go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/555810576618548/
Pine Cemetery Beautification
Pine and Strawberry residents and neighbors in nearby communities are invited to participate in the Pine Cemetery Beautification program from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
Bring rakes, shovels, trimmers, gloves and whatever else they might need to beautify the piece of Rim Country history. Organizers are providing garbage bags, water and treats.
For more information contact Albert Hunt, 928-978-0556; Karen van der Werf, 480-241-3426; or Caroline Leonard, 760-550-4470.
Republican Club hosts Judge Tim Wright
The Rim Country Republican Club invites the public to hear Judge Tim Wright, Superior Court Judge District 2. The program is at noon, Monday, April 24 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Come at 11:30 to socialize and order lunch.
Wright will speak on criminal juries and jury service in Gila County.
For details call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in Rim Country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
