All ages can enjoy letting their imaginations run wild at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The church is hosting a Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 in its parking lot. The theme is “It’s a Beautiful Day.” Come out and enjoy the fun, with live music performances and more.

P.E.O. meets

Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details call Ellen at 928-468-2478.

