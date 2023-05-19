P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, May 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin will have their monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 19 behind the church building. Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or if you have any questions.
There is always a need for contributions. Donation boxes are located at IGA and the library.
Any cash donations can be made out to DCCF with a note that it is for the food pantry and mailed to P O Box 164, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
Rim Country Archaeology
The next field trips and projects of Rim Country Archaeology include a field trip to Arrastre Creek, near Agua Fria National Monument May 21, which is the final trip for this season.
The final Goat Camp excavation date has been moved to May 28 to accommodate the meeting. However, there will be cleaning and sorting of artifacts over the summer.
To participate in field trips and the excavation, you must be an Arizona Archaeological Society member. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
The next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology is at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd. This is final meeting of Rim Country Archaeology before its summer break. It was moved to May 27 (rather than May 20), due to a conflict with library scheduling and parking issues.
The speaker is Aaron Wright from Archaeology Southwest. He will be speaking on Ancestral Yuman Ceramics: Problems and Prospects. His focus will be on the Patayan archaeological tradition, and challenges in the use of ceramics in dating Ancestral Yuman sites.
Field trips and meetings will resume in the fall – the anticipated date for resumed meetings is Sept. 16, 2023.
Donuts with Dems
Rim residents are invited to the Democrats of the Rim Country headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., Payson (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) for some good conversation with neighbors between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays. Enjoy some coffee and have a donut or two. Donuts with Dems is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and learn how Democrats of the Rim Country are working hard for you. Any party affiliation is welcome. Learn more at https://www.democratsofrimcountry.com/
Rim Country Home Show
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the Rim Country Home Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The Home Show features all you need to make a happy home in the Rim Country.
Entry is free and everyone will receive one ticket for the many giveaways planned. Additional tickets are available for purchase. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. All tickets will be in the final 50/50 drawing at the end of the show.
May – Month of Blessings
Through the month of May St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, is offering a special Blessing and Prayer of Gratitude for every grade promotion, graduate, teacher, or staff that has helped in education this past school year. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., Sunday. Receive a personal blessing and prayer of thanks for your accomplishment of helping to educate our students — children or adults. Each person will receive a card to commemorate your blessing.
Additional prayers will be offered for safe travel for all vacationing this summer.
Come any Sunday in May and receive your blessing. Check out the website: stpaulspayson.org or on Facebook. St. Paul’s Episcopal is “Where All are Welcome.”
Healing from Grief
Healing from Grief is a faith-based program open to anyone who has experienced grief. The next meeting is at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. We talk about all kinds of grief, from loss through death to loss from divorce, being fired, moving, and struggles with children.
Presbyterian Church celebrates Sunday
The third annual community celebration is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W, Main St., Payson. Inspired by Mr. Rogers, this celebration “It’s a Beautiful Day” is a free community event for all ages and abilities. This year’s event includes crafts, games, bubbles galore, a puppet theater, a sharing pool and live music by the Beeline Community Concert Band at 3 p.m. and Bach-N-All at 4:30 p.m. Kona Ice will also be making an appearance.
Beeline Community Concert
Band performs
The Beeline Community Concert Band (BCCB) presents a free concert during the Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday event at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 21. The church is at 800 W. Main St., Payson.
BCCB performs music from Henry Mancini, Blues Brothers, Oklahoma, Star Wars, Summertime and other favorites. The concert band consists of brass, percussion and woodwinds volunteer instrumentalists from throughout the Rim Country. The BCCB is always looking for new members with rehearsals held at United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. Questions about BCCB may be directed to timepeace74@gmail.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. for a dessert social and a Patriotic Sing-a long in honor of Memorial Day.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees holds a no-host luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. There will be a short meeting followed by time to socialize. For details call Pat, 928-970-2087.
Final children’s
clothing distributionThe Kaitie’s Closet May clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
There will be gently used clothing available for children. Also new shoes, new socks, new underwear, and new shorts/shirts combos will be distributed. Remember children must be present in order to get new shoes.
There will be no clothing distribution in June, so make sure you attend the distribution in May.
For more information, contact Bob, 928-951-2217.
At the Library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is inviting area gardeners to come out to the library at 1 p.m., Friday, May 26 and help prepare its garden by painting rocks to memorialize loved ones.
The Summer Reading Program opens with a party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27. There is a Foam Party planned, a performance by the Rim Country Re-Enactors, plus a barbecue. Attendance requires sign-up, call 928-474-9260 or go to www.paysonaz.gov/departments/library.org.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Tom Herman and other club members will give a video presentation of their recent fishing trip to the San Juan River in New Mexico. Everyone is welcome. Some folks arrive early for breakfast or coffee, or to talk fishing.
Plant Swap
Come out to the Swiss Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 for a Plant Swap and demonstrations, plus vendors, crafts and more.
Bring any potted or bare-root plant to swap. Enjoy a candle making demonstration from 11 a.m. to noon and a program on canning from noon to 1 p.m. The event is at 616 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Call 602-558-7945 for details.
