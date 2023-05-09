At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Red., plans the following over the next couple of weeks:
• Line Dancing, Tuesday, May 9 — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginners, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., intermediate and Thursday, May 11 — 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, May 12, 1 p.m., Gingerbread House competition
• Saturday, May 13, noon, Solar Science – make bracelets and solar print cyanotypes.
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Beginners welcome.
For details call Candy Steele, 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Payson blood donations
Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to give blood this month. May is Trauma Awareness Month. More donors are needed to ensure hospitals have enough blood ready to treat patients for all unpredictable emergencies, as well as scheduled treatments and elective surgeries.
The need is critical for donations of all blood types, especially type O, because O-positive is the most common type. O-negative blood can help any patient, including premature babies.
Platelets most often help patients who are battling cancer. To make a blood donation appointment, download the Vitalant app, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Payson donation May dates and sites •
Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260, Bloodmobile • Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260 • Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rim Country Classic Auto Club sponsored blood drive, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Bloodmobile
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Democrats of Rim Country
May is National Mental Health Month and Patty Wisner, program director of the Payson National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is the guest speaker at the Democrats of Rim Country meeting.
The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, May 9, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260 (to order lunch and socialize, arrive by 11:30 a.m.). For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The evening’s speaker is Lori Thompson, who will discuss her experience working with community swimming pools and swim teams, and all her research into restoring Payson’s Taylor Pool.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Meetings include speakers, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. This month’s speaker will be club member Allan Yost. He will demonstrate how to make rock garden planters. For more information contact the Club Secretary at secretary@rimstonesrockclub.org.
Community Breakfast
Start the Mother’s Day Weekend off right by treating your favorite mom to the breakfast served at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. A delicious treat at any time, the breakfast is sure to delight all who enjoy a hot morning meal. Prepared with love, the breakfast will be dished up at 9 a.m., Friday, May 12 at 507 W. Wade Lane.
Look Ma, no dishes!
A raffle prize goes to the person with the winning ticket, which are available at the door. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
Market on the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market on the Move (M.O.M.) from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, May 13.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of groceries and/or produce. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Market on the Move is at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. This will be the last Market on the Move for the season.
Mother’s Day concerts
Jazz program
Allen Ames performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Joining him in the performance are Beth Lederman on piano, Mike King on string bass, and John Hesterman as a vocalist.
Here are a few of Ames’ interesting talents:
• Violin – he has received great classical training, which is the bedrock to all the musical styles he performs;
• Violira – he reshaped a viola to create an instrument that plays five octaves, from the upper notes of a violin, to the velvety baritone notes of a cello.
• Guitar – jazz guitar is his passion, especially the gypsy swing and the music of Django Reinhardt.
• Mandolin – he plays a wide-ranging repertoire, music heard in concert halls to Italian restaurants.
• Bass Guitar – a “bread and butter” gig
instrument when needed; he is a professional musician and a bass player is almost always needed.
• Drums – After college, he played a variety of jazz and variety gigs on a vintage Slingerland drum kit. At the May 14 performance, Gerry Reynolds is playing drums, but guests might expect to see Ames pickup more than his cherished violin.
The concert is free, but RSVPs are welcome at gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com
Love with the classics
Rim residents and visitors are invited to experience love in a concert of classical music. The concert is Mother’s Day at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy.260) on Mother’s Day, May 14 at 4 p.m.
Allow the melodies to carry you back to those wonderful moments you had with your mother and grandmother.
Angeline Ng, family, and friends will serenade guests with piano and cello music by familiar and unfamiliar composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, Caccini, Haydn, Chopin, Piazzoll, and Kanno.
A love offering will be received.
Mountain biking Girls Camp
The Payson Ranger District, along with the Arizona Trail Association’s programs GRO Girl GRO and Gear Girls host a mountain bike two-day program and camp for Arizona girls aged 12 to 14 on the weekend of May 20 and 21 in Pine. The deadline to register is Saturday, May 13. Register online at: https://shorturl.at/cdlmW.
The Payson Ranger District hopes local Rim Country girls will fill the camp.
For more information, reach out to angela.abel@usda.gov.
Rim Country Archaeology
The next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology is at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd. This is final meeting of Rim Country Archaeology before its summer break. It was moved to May 27 (rather than May 20), due to a conflict with library scheduling and parking issues.
The speaker is Aaron Wright from Archaeology Southwest. He will be speaking on Ancestral Yuman Ceramics: Problems and Prospects. His focus will be on the Patayan archaeological tradition, and challenges in the use of ceramics in dating Ancestral Yuman sites.
Field trips
The May 14 field trip planned to Chavez Pass is rescheduled until fall, as the roads are not yet passable.
There will be a field trip to Arrastre Creek, near Agua Fria National Monument May 21, which is the final trip for this season.
The final Goat Camp excavation date has been moved to May 28 to accommodate the meeting. However, there will be cleaning and sorting of artifacts over the summer.
To participate in field trips and the excavation, you must be an Arizona Archaeological Society member. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Field trips and meetings will resume in the fall – the anticipated date for resumed meetings is Sept. 16, 2023.
Plant swap
The Historic Swiss Village hosts its second Plant Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at 616 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Bring any bare rooted or potted plant or plants to swap, as anything plant related, such as seeds, books, pots. The event is free and also features local crafts and food trucks.
There will be two demonstrations: making soaps and candles, 11 a.m. to noon; cooking and canning garden goodies and spices, noon to 1 p.m.
For details visit azwildflowers@hotmail.com. Crafters interested in participating can all Vonnie at 602-558-7943.
Payson Public Library Summer Reading program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts its Summer Reading from May 27 to July 25.
The Kick-Off event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27. It includes a Foam Party, a program by the Rim Country Reenactors and a barbecue.
