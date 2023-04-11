Final weeks of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes: come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet; gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.; come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
Photography program
Professional photographer Sue Zen will share her fascination with the art of photography at the next meeting of the Rim Country Artists at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at Ponderosa Bible Church. 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The speaker is Randy Roberson, who will share about 40 years of change in the Payson area, the rich history and stories from the area.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club meets at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. This month’s speaker will be retired geology professor, Carol Jones. She is discussing Poisonous Minerals. For more information contact the Club Secretary at secretary@rimstonesrockclub.org.
At the Payson library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. include: Line Dancing, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 20 and 27; Money Smart Week Celebration for entire family, 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, registration required at circulation desk or calling 928-474-9260.
Community Breakfast
Some “bunny’s hopping” to see you spring into Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church for the monthly community breakfast. A delicious meal, cooked up by Chef Todd, will be served at 9 a.m., Friday, April 14, at the church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson. A selection of beverages is always included. “Chick” out the basket of goodies offered as a raffle prize. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
Blood Drive
Appointments are available and donors needed Friday, April 14 when Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Native plant field trip
The Tonto Basin Chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society hosts a field trip to Tonto Natural Bridge from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 14. The focus is “Plants of Higher Elevations.” Please arrive early as all visitors must register at the Visitor Center. For details visit: tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Craft program at Pine Library
The Isabell Hunt Memorial Library in Pine presents an Adult Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the Pine Library Activity Center behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The program is on Paint by Number. Registration is required – stop by the library at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, or call 928-476-3678.
Moose Charities benefit sale
The Greater Payson Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley is having a bake sale and yard sale in the dining room of the lodge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 15. All proceeds go to Moose Charities. Yard sale spots are both inside and outside and are $15 each. Area crafters are welcome. For details contact Shelley at 928-474-6212.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room. Matt Guebard, an archaeologist with the National Park Service will be speaking about his work to preserve the Tonto Cliff Dwellings.
There a number of members-only field trips upcoming. The field trip to a site near Sycamore Creek takes place after the April 15 meeting. There will be another field trip to Montezuma Well, guided by Matt Guebard of NPS, on April 22. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Learn Hawaiian heritage
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Tiana Ka’anohiokala Price to its 10 a.m. meeting, Monday, April 17 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. Price is a local resident who loves hula and her native Hawaiian heritage. After moving to Payson she felt compelled to perpetuate Hawaiian traditions and share them with the community. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Fishing equipment sale
The Payson Flycasters and Humane Society Resale Store are preparing for the 3rd Annual Spring Event at 510 W. Main St., Payson. The sale features used fishing equipment and supplies and is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Humane Society Resale Store and the Payson Flycasters Kids Program.
Free Coin Evaluation Day
Members of the Four Peaks Coin Club will be in Payson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, April 21 to conduct free coin evaluations. The coin appraisers will schedule appointments for individuals who have collector coins and are curious about their value. They will share information on how to store coins and liquidate them if needed. Each appointment will last approximately 30 minutes and individuals are requested to bring pen and paper to make notes.
“Collector coins” are typically those minted before 1965. Don’t bring world coins, modern U.S. dollar coins including Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea and Presidential dollars. Also, currency will not be evaluated during these appointments.
To make a reservation call 480-231-3896. When you make a reservation, the location will be disclosed. The appointments are on a first come first serve basis.
Pine Cemetery Beautification
Pine and Strawberry residents and neighbors in nearby communities are invited to participate in the Pine Cemetery Beautification program from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
Bring rakes, shovels, trimmers, gloves and whatever else they might need to beautify the piece of Rim Country history. Organizers are providing garbage bags, water and treats.
For more information contact Albert Hunt, 928-978-0556; Karen van der Werf, 480-241-3426; or Caroline Leonard, 760-550-4470.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in Rim Country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
