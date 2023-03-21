Rim Country Chamber hosts State of the Town
The Rim Country Chamber luncheon features a program on “State of the Town” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
The program features Mayor Chris Higgins and Deputy Town Managers Sheila DeSchaff and Christine Smith. They will provide an update on the State of the Town, focusing on the Capital Improvement Plan and how Payson plans to support the business community.
For any questions you’d like us to ask for you, please email maia@rimcountrychamber.com.
The cost: $25 pre-pay or VIP; $30 at the door; $50 non-members.
Please RSVP to maia@rimcountrychamber.com even if you’ve purchased the VIP package. The casino needs a proper head count.
If you’d like to speak to the group, then please bring a door prize (value $50+ and not homemade food) — you will have three minutes to let everyone know about your upcoming event(s), specials or about your business.
Bocci ball
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host regular bocci ball play at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first Monday of the month, and at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month – March 21, weather permitting. Bring a chair and water. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Speakers are Marty Otto discussing the 12-step programs in the area and Lori Thompson sharing about New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The agenda includes a short business meeting, followed by time for socialization. For details, call Pat at 928-470-2087.
Fancy Fox’s Spring Fling
Celebrate spring at a craft fair with outdoor vendors and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Hwy. 188 Milepost 259, Tonto Basin. There will be contests, special events and refreshments to enjoy, along with a wide variety of items for purchase, including Pampered Chef and Tupperware. For details contact RoBin, 480-250-9657, or email crazyclineheifer@gmail.com.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Club member Dave Rozema will give a presentation on fly fishing in the White Mountains.
Those interested can arrive early for breakfast or coffee or to talk fishing.
Republicans host Gila County Sheriff Adam ShepherdThe Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd at noon, Monday, March 27.
Shepherd will speak on the latest issues the sheriff’s office is dealing with in Gila County such as illegal immigration and illegal drugs.
The club meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Gather to socialize and order lunch at 11:30 if desired. For details call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172.
Friends of Pine Library host guest speaker
The Friends of the Pine Library host Jeff Sweeney, owner of Strawberry Gardens Nursery in Strawberry, at its 1 p.m. meeting, Monday, March 27. The meeting is in the Library Activity Room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The meeting is open to the public and includes refreshments.
