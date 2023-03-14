Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet at noon, Tuesday, March 14 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker for the meeting is Randy Maynard, who will discuss the four main sources of green energy that are necessary to replace fossil fuels. For details about the Democrats of Rim Country visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Speaker John Fillmore, past LD16 legislator, now in LD7, will share his plans for the future and give updates on what is happening at the Arizona Capitol.
Grief support
Compassus offers a support group for those who are grieving the death of a loved one. The program is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road. The meeting for March is Wednesday, March 15. To learn more, call 928-472-6340. The service is free and open to everyone.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. A discussion of the grocery tax in Payson and opportunities for voter registration is planned.
The meeting convenes in the meeting room behind the kitchen. Food and drinks are optional. All interested Gila County residents are welcome.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Library hosts Celtic Moments for St. Patrick’s
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a performance by Celtic Moments.
The performance is at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17. Celtic Moments, featuring Jim West and Kathleen Kelly, is a celebration of the Irish with traditional ballads.
Tonto Basin food distribution March 17
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, March 17, behind the church building. Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or with any questions.
There are donation boxes at the Tonto Basin IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations Any cash donations maybe made out to DCCF and mailed to P.O. Box 164, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
The pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month from behind the church.
Archaeology meeting
Rim Country Archaeology meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Road.
Peter Pilles, the archaeologist for the Coconino National Forest, will be speaking on Yavapai rock art. Yavapai rock art is primarily colorful pictographs, rather than petroglyphs. He will also discuss the history of the Yavapai people. The public is welcome to attend.
There will be a field trip to a site near Sycamore Creek after the March meeting. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Breast Cancer Support
The area’s monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meets Thursday, March 16 at the Senior Apartments Common Room, 311 S. McLane, just past the high school, at the corner of McLane and Wade. This is a self-help group of women who have had a diagnosis of breast cancer. For details call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Bocci ball
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host regular bocci ball play at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first Monday of the month, and at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month – March 21, weather permitting. Bring a chair and water. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406.
Friends of Pine Library host guest speaker
The Friends of the Pine Library host Jeff Sweeney, owner of Strawberry Gardens Nursery in Strawberry, at its 1 p.m. meeting, Monday, March 27. The meeting is in the Library Activity Room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Sweeney will discuss Rim Country gardening. He has more than 40 years in the horticultural industry, working as a florist, landscape contractor and nurseryman.
The meeting is open to the public and includes refreshments.
Scholarship offered
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, Inc. (NGCHS) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that owns and operates the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson.
In memory of Margaret Sutherland Gall, a great friend and supporter of the NGCHS, members wish to aid two worthy high school seniors from the area who aspire to expand their educational horizon and/or start a career path.
NGCHS is offering two $3,500 scholarships for a college or vocational (trade) school of the recipient’s choice. If all qualifications are met after the first semester, subsequent $3,500 scholarships may be issued for the following semester.
To apply, visit the NGCHS website at rimcountrymuseum.org. Go to the Scholarship tab to review the requirements. Candidates must complete the fillable application form. Print the completed form and information and submit by the April 1 deadline. No late applications will be accepted. Mail completed application and all required attachments to: NGCHS, P.O. Box 2579, Payson, AZ 85547.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Registration open for Peer to Peer Class
Registration is now open for the NAMI Payson Peer to Peer Class. This is an 8-week class for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery. Class is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and begin Tuesday, April 4 and run for eight consecutive Tuesdays through May 23. The class is free. To register, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
High Country Garden Club readies for plant sale
The High Country Garden Club, a Rim Country non-profit promoting the education and beautification of local communities, hosts its popular plant sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6 on the east side of the parking lot at Bashas’.
The sale has taken place annually for decades and features locally grown perennials, annuals, shrubs, herbs, succulents, house plants, vegetables and more. Additionally there is a bake sale and raffle. Proceeds are used throughout the year on the club’s landscaping projects.
For submissions, contact reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!