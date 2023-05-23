alm photo

Anyone 18 and older can help area children in the court system and in need of a steady presence in their lives by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate. A program providing CASA information is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.

Payson Tea Party

The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. for a dessert social and a Patriotic Sing-a long in honor of Memorial Day.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.