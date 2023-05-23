Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 23 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. for a dessert social and a Patriotic Sing-a long in honor of Memorial Day.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees holds a no-host luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. There will be a short meeting followed by time to socialize. For details call Pat, 928-970-2087.
Final free kids’ clothing before school resumes
The Kaitie’s Closet May clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
There will be gently used clothing available for children. Also new shoes, new socks, new underwear, and new shorts/shirts combos will be distributed. Remember children must be present in order to get new shoes.
There will be no clothing distribution in June, so make sure you attend the distribution in May. For more information, contact Bob, 928-951-2217.
Volunteers needed
If you are interested in learning more about helping a child who has been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect you are encouraged to attend an information session about Gila County’s Court Appointed Special Advocate program. Please join CASA of Gila County at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24to learn about ways to help support children from the community who need you.
At the Library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is inviting area gardeners to come out to the library at 1 p.m., Friday, May 26 and help prepare its garden by painting rocks to memorialize loved ones.
The Summer Reading Program opens with a party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27. There is a Foam Party planned, a performance by the Rim Country Re-Enactors, plus a barbecue. Attendance requires sign-up, call 928-474-9260 or go to www.paysonaz.gov/departments/library.org.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Tom Herman and other club members will give a video presentation of their recent fishing trip to the San Juan River in New Mexico. Everyone is welcome. Some folks arrive early for breakfast or coffee, or to talk fishing.
Plant Swap
Come out to the Swiss Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 for a Plant Swap and demonstrations, plus vendors, crafts and more.
Bring any potted or bare-root plant to swap. Enjoy a candle making demonstration from 11 a.m. to noon and a program on canning from noon to 1 p.m. The event is at 616 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Call 602-558-7945 for details.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club blood drive
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. This drive is to benefit one of the club members who needs blood on a regular basis. Bring your classic cars to the parking lot for all to see if you have one. Blood donations are not required, but it would be great if you do. Walk-ins are welcome. This link can be used to make an appointments, along with a link to see if you’re eligible.
Rim Country Archaeology
The next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology is at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27 at the Payson Public Library conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd. This is final meeting of Rim Country Archaeology before its summer break. It was moved to May 27 (rather than May 20), due to a conflict with library scheduling and parking issues.
The speaker is Aaron Wright from Archaeology Southwest. He will be speaking on Ancestral Yuman Ceramics: Problems and Prospects.
The final Goat Camp excavation date has been moved to May 28 to accommodate the meeting. However, there will be cleaning and sorting of artifacts over the summer.
To participate in field trips and the excavation, you must be an Arizona Archaeological Society member. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Field trips and meetings will resume in the fall – the anticipated date for resumed meetings is Sept. 16, 2023.
Donuts with Dems
Rim residents are invited to the Democrats of the Rim Country headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., Payson (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) for some good conversation with neighbors between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays. Enjoy some coffee and have a donut or two. Donuts with Dems is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and learn how Democrats of the Rim Country are working hard for you. Any party affiliation is welcome. Learn more at https://www.democratsofrimcountry.com/
May – Month of Blessings
Through the month of May St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, is offering a special Blessing and Prayer of Gratitude for every grade promotion, graduate, teacher, or staff that has helped in education this past school year. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., Sunday. Receive a personal blessing and prayer of thanks for your accomplishment of helping to educate our students — children or adults. Each person will receive a card to commemorate your blessing.
Additional prayers will be offered for safe travel for all vacationing this summer.
Come any Sunday in May and receive your blessing. Check out the website: stpaulspayson.org or on Facebook. St. Paul’s Episcopal is “Where All are Welcome.”
Republican Club hosts Supervisor Woody Cline
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline, District 3, at noon, Monday, May 29 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
He will speak of the projects that the supervisors are focusing on presently and in the near future.
At 11:30 a.m. gather to socialize and order lunch if desired. Contact: Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172, for details.
