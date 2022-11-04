photo

The annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Julia Randall Elementary gym. The event is free, but participants are asked to donate non-perishable food items. Presented by MHA Foundation and Banner Health Payson Medical Center, there will be opportunities for a number of screenings and services. All ages can be screened for blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body mass index, dental, oral cancer screening and more.

 Photo by Adam Pavis, Axis Culture Group

Coffee with a Cop

Please join the fun with Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Claus for this year’s Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks in Bashas’ shopping center from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4. All proceeds earned during the event go toward the Shop with a Hero program.

