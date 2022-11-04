Coffee with a Cop
Please join the fun with Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Claus for this year’s Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks in Bashas’ shopping center from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4. All proceeds earned during the event go toward the Shop with a Hero program.
At the library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, include: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Day of the Dead — Remember the Dead, learn how to make a memorial and try Day of the Dead bread; noon, Saturday, Nov. 5,
Meet a local author
The Payson Public Library is hosting Cecilia Mainord of Payson, author of the children’s book “Little Oakley.” She will have signed copies of her book available for purchase. Her presentation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
Line Dancing at the Library
The Payson Public Library hosts line dancing with Suzanne from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first, third and fourth Fridays of the month.
Elks host Veterans Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge hosts its annual Veterans Day Dinner Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets are available now. The lounge opens at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow. All veterans eat free, but you must be a member or come in with a member.
Applications will be available to join. Non-veterans pay $12.
You must pick up your free ticket at the Elks Lodge.
Free flights for youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson, offers free flights for young people ages 8 to 17 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Airport, weather permitting. Register at YEDay.org or call 928-951-2086. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight.
Merry Mall
The Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., hosts its Merry Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. There are 13 vendors with lots of yummy baked goods, Christmas arts and crafts, and a baked potato and pie bar. Proceeds are for United Women in Faith’s worldwide and local mission projects.
Blood drives
Vitalant plans several blood drives in Rim Country in November: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 5, at the Sawmill Theatres parking lot, 201 W. Main St., Ste. A; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Road; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260.
Vocalists at jazz concerts
Enjoy an afternoon of jazz with vocalist Rosemary Chavez and The Lew Turano Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The jazz concerts for 2022 end in November.
A second jazz vocalist, Steve Powell, performs with the Beth Lederman Jazz Trio at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church.
The performances are free. Please RSVP gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit host bocci ball at 9 a.m. the first Monday of the month (Nov. 7) and at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month (Nov. 15), weather permitting. Play is on the court at Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Play is open to all, regardless of age or marital status. Bring a chair and water.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Join for lunch and socializing at 11:30 a.m., the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson rock club meeting
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. Its next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events.
This month’s topics are field trip safety and etiquette and field trip opportunities for the next year. For more information call 928-595-2059.
Community breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
The breakfast includes omelets, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
Donations sought for yard and bake sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star is holding its fall Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 200 E. Rancho Road (behind the fire station). Anyone with any items to donate, please contact Denise Neff at 928- 970-0077.
Presbyterian Church Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., hosts a Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 12.
To rent a space, call the church office, 928-474-2059.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas event
The Mountain Bible Church 2022 Women’s Christmas Celebration is at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost of Friday’s event is $10 and includes the program and dessert; Saturday the price is $20 and includes a full meal as well as the program. The program is “Through Mary’s Eyes.” Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Road. Call 928-472-7800 for details.
Seasonal Bazaar
St. Philip’s Church, 511 S. St. Philips St., hosts a one-day only Seasonal Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12.
It’s time to get started with your holiday shopping for gift giving and home decorations and the Bazaar participants can help with beautiful handmade items by local crafters including: jewelry, crocheted items, totes, cards, holiday decor, aprons, and more. There will also be delicious home-baked goodies for sale; a raffle for Gift Card Trees, an afghan and more. The event is inside parish center, come rain or shine.
‘Shoe Box’ collection
The week of Nov. 14 through 21, 2022 is National Collection Week for the “Shoe Box” project. Fill a shoe box with toys, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, plus $10 for shipping, then bring to your participating church or Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The church is open for dropping off the boxes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nov. 13-19; from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21.
For more information, call Terry Clark at 928-978-4883.
