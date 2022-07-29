last concert

Payson’s final 2022 Concert in the Park is at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 30 and features MC6 A Cappella. The group will transport you back in time to the 1950s and 1960s when muscle cars were king and doo-wop music was on the jukebox at malt shops across the nation. With their smooth sound, rhythmic bass, high falsetto tenor and unique vocal percussion, MC6 will have you tapping your toes and singing along to all of your favorite songs. The group’s unique sound and broad repertoire provide rousing live performances for audiences of all ages.

 Photo from MC6 website

Payson Community Kids school supply drive

Payson Community Kids is asking residents, clubs, organizations and businesses to help in its Back to School Supply Drive. Classes resume Monday, Aug. 1, so help send the area’s children back to school well supplied.

