Concert in the Park
Back to the Fifties, a family band that specializes in the fabulous rock ’n’ roll music of the late ’50s and early ’60s is at Green Valley Park at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16 on the bandstand. Their performance, part of the 2022 Concert in Park series, features outstanding vocals and instrumental versatility.
Their music includes the timeless hits of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Herman’s Hermits, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Ventures and many more.
Seating is limited, so bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Bocci Ball Tuesday
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit invite all interested in playing bocci ball to come out to the new bocci ball court in Rumsey Park at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19 (weather permitting). The court is across from ramada 4, look for the signs.
All ages, single or married, welcome. Please bring your chair and water.
There is another gathering the first Monday of the month at 9 a.m.
For details call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
Buddhist Study Group
Tibetan Buddhist Study Group meets at 4 p.m., Tuesdays to study “The Way of the Bodhisattva” by Shantideva. Call Liz at 928-951-3699, for details.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday July 19 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening includes a candidate review and mock election, plus the movie “Rigged — How Zuckerberg rigged the 2020 Election.”
COVID and flu testing
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department’s COVID team is hosting a drive-thru Flu/COVID-19 testing event in Payson.
The Payson event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 at the Gila County Health Department Office, 110 W. Main St. Suite A, Payson.
To schedule an appointment for Payson: https://forms.gle/MsJMfmup3T91DP3D8
Doc Talks
Alan Michels, M.D. with Ponderosa Family Care presents a COVID Update program at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 as part of the Banner High Country Seniors’, 115 N. Beeline Highway, Doc Talk program.
The United States just surpassed 1 million deaths due to COVID. Is this pandemic finally coming to an end? Have enough people had COVID for the community to reach herd immunity?
Banner High Country Seniors asked Dr. Michels back to speak about booster shots. As new variants emerge, should we wait for that next booster?
Is there any benefit to checking for antibodies before boosting? Do boosters only protect you from the current circulating variant?
What are the symptoms of a COVID long-hauler? How long after you’ve had COVID should you wait to get a booster? Can you overstimulate your immune system?
And what about monkeypox? Is it contagious? What are the symptoms and treatment? Register by calling 928-596-4747.
Later this month, at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, Jessica Clark will discuss helping with hearing issues.
Are you having trouble hearing when you’re on the phone? Caption calling phones act like captioned television — you can hear and read what the other person is saying. This phone displays big, easy to read text that automatically scrolls in real time during your conversation. It dials, rings and works just like a regular phone and may be available to you free through the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For more information, join High Country Seniors for this presentation. Call 928-596-4747 to register.
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors at 928-596-4747. Leave your name, phone contact number and email address. You will receive a link to the meeting in your email. No computer? No problem ... you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting convenes in the meeting room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drinks are optional. Among agenda items: the upcoming Libertarian Party primary election on Aug. 2.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Retired school employees meet
ROSEEO – Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join the lunch get-together at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 21 at Old County Inn, Pine.
The August meeting is at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at The 260 Cafe.
Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Payton Turner is the guest speaker. She is Rim Country Health & Rehab’s Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant and Certified Lymphedema Therapist. She treats patients who have undergone procedures and treatment for breast cancer and are at risk for development of lymphedema. She is passionate about sharing her knowledge and skills with anyone willing to “lend an ear.” So, if you are a breast cancer survivor — be it last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.”
Every breast cancer survivor is welcome, as is anyone suffering from lymphedema, who would benefit from attending this session. If you have any questions, call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Payson library hosts drama club
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a new drama club at the library at 5 p.m. every Thursday.
National Day of the Cowboy Celebration
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, the owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current at a National Day of the Cowboy event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23. Activities are planned at the museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
More summer concerts
The Town of Payson’s Concert in the Park series concludes at the end of July. But there won’t be a void for music lovers. Once again Eastern Arizona College Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are:
• Cinnamon Twist, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
• Copper Ridge, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13.
• Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.
• Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex conference room, 707 S. Colcord Road in Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings, call 928-472-7752.
Submit listings by 10 a.m., Tuesday to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!