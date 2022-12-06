Market On the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market On the Move from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Santa’s Workshop
The Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine hosts a Santa’s Workshop every Saturday and Sunday now through Sunday, Dec. 18. The Saturday workshops are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Sunday workshops are from noon to 2 p.m. Included: Santa & Mrs. Claus; free hot cocoa; photo opportunity; special shopping area for kids, guided by Santa’s helpers. To learn more call the Rusty Pine Cone at 612-467-9959.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Marissa Hamilton of EZAZ and Freedom Works. Members will elect board members for 2023 to be installed at the group’s Christmas luncheon.
Flag retirement service Dec. 7
A formal flag retirement service by the American Legion is planned at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts its last community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9. Members of the church look forward to resuming the breakfasts in the future. At the December breakfast the menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, dessert, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given to guests as they enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Payson Choral Society Christmas Concert
The Payson Choral Society presents a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, this is an amateur production by arrangement with International Theatre and Music Limited, www.itmshows.com.
PS Food Bank needs Christmas hams
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank is asking Rim Country residents to consider donating a ham for its Christmas food distribution. Drop off medium-sized hams at the Ponderosa Market by Sunday, Dec. 18. Financial donations can be sent to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Wags ’n Whiskers benefit Chili Dinner
The Wags ’n Whiskers Chili Dinner for the Humane Society of Central Arizona is at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. No-host cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and specialty drinks will be available. The event includes raffles; a silent auction; and bidding for stoneware bowls by local artisans.
Tickets are available at the HSCAZ Shelter, the HSCAZ Resale Store, the Roundup, the Elks Lodge, or at the door. For details, call the Humane Society at 928-474-5590 or go online to www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.
School concerts
The holiday concerts for Payson schools are Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15 and on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Winter Concert is at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, featuring the Rim Country Middle School Choir and the Payson High Guitar Group at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Julia Randall Elementary Christmas Concert is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Payson Elementary School Winter Holiday Concert is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School Band Concert is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Honor Choir, Handbells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Community Band and Jazz Ensemble concert
The Rim Country Community Band and Jazz Ensemble plans a concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The bands are under the direction of Mike Buskirk, and the class is offered through EAC, Gila Community College.
Wreaths Across America
Payson’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. At 11 a.m. at Green Valley Park’s Veterans Memorial there will be a special ceremony, followed by laying wreaths at Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, Pine Cemetery and Tonto Basin Cemetery. For details call 210-792-3467.
Pine Fiddle Jam
The Pine Fiddle Jam is at 1 p.m. every third Wednesday at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Deacon’s Food Pantry needs volunteers
The Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., needs volunteers. Pantry distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please call 928-474-2059 for more information.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday paper and
10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday paper to tmcquerrey@payson.com
