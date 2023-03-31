Final weeks of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes:
1. Come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet.
2. Gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.
3. Come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
PHS Drama presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Drama students of Payson High School present the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” at 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at the PHS auditorium.
Purchase tickets in advance at ticketspicket.com, $7 for students and $9 for adults; at this door the cost is $8 for students and $10 for adults.
Payson NIRA College Rodeo
Come to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association competition at the Payson Event Center Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 2. Gates open at 6 p.m., Friday and 5:30 p.m.. Saturday. Slack competition is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1.
Enjoy bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping.
The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online or onsite. Admission is $12 per adult; $5 ages 3-12; 2 and under free.
Food and ware vendors will be onsite. No admission is charged to watch the slack contests.
Simple Meals for Healthy Living classes
Leslie Cook of Plant Powered Payson, working with Food For Life – The Power of Food for Health, brings the second of four classes to Rim Country residents in April.
The series of classes is focused on Healthy Basics in plant-based cooking. The class is offered both online via Zoom at 4 p.m. (local time), Sunday, April 2 and in person at the Deacon’s Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4. Space is limited for the in-person class, so early registration is required. Call the church between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, 928-474-2059.
Jazz program
Guitar vocalist Pete Pancrazi, in a quartet, performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Expect to hear the kind of music you like and tunes you know from the mid to late 20th century.
Joining Pete will be Beth Lederman, piano; Todd Johnson, six-string bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
Bocci ball
Join bocci ball players, weather permitting, at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3 at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Bring a chair and water. All are welcome. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406.
School board meets
The governing board of the Payson Unified School District meets at 4:45 p.m., Monday, April 3 in the district office board room, 902 W. Main St.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The guest speaker is Mark Finchem, former state legislator and the 2022 Republican nominee for Arizona Secretary of State. Finchem will provide an update on his legal fight for a new election based on the election fraud cases moving forward in courts.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of reproductive health care rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson hosts J.P. De le Montaigne with Payson Parks and Recreation at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, April 5. The program focuses on pending improvement plans for the Payson Parks system, including the dog park.
The meeting takes place in the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Also the annual Easter Weekend Bake Sale, planned at Tractor Supply, 510 E. Highway 260, on Saturday, April 8 will be discussed. The public is welcome to these activities.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 5 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log building, 601 E. Highway 260. The guest speaker is local tree expert, Board Certified Arborist David Mikulak.
Nominations sought
Nominations are now being accepted for the Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year for 2022. Nominations will be taken until June 15.
Anyone who volunteers in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way this person has made a difference in the Pine/Strawberry community. Send the information to takepridepine@gmail.com or Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
