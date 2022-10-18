Presbyterian Church street entrance closures
Due to repaving of the parking lot, the street entrances to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church will be closed on the following days:
Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Oak Street entrance will be closed, use Main Street entrance.
Thursday, Oct. 20 — Main Street entrance will be closed, use Oak Street entrance.
Friday, Oct. 21 — Oak Street entrance will be closed, use Main Street entrance.
The food bank will remain operational at its usual hours.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Call Linda at 602-499-3351 for details.
Bocci ball Tuesday
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host another round of bocci ball at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court across from ramada 4. Bring a chair and water. All are welcome regardless of age or marital status.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is the newly elected AZ LD7 House of Representatives member Dave Marshall.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for refreshments and social time. The speaker will present on Zoom. If you cannot attend in person email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org to request a log-in code. The program, Raptors in Flight, is by Kathleen Reeder. For details visit www.rimcountrycameraclub.org or email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
ROSEEO meets
ROSEEO — Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join the next breakfast get-together at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at Duza’s. Call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Banner Imaging Center, 127 E. Main St., for a tour through the facility.
Bring a sack lunch. After the tour, the group reconvenes at its regular meeting place, the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For questions, call Ilona, 817-228-5618.
NAMI Payson orientation
NAMI Payson plans a member/prospective member orientation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Community Support Center, 308 E. Aero Drive. Seating is limited so please email namipayson@yahoo.com to register.
Learn about NAMI Payson’s free support and education programs and how the Community Support Center will serve Rim Country.
Benefit Halloween movies
Two family-friendly Halloween movies are scheduled at Sawmill Theatres at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 — arrive at 9:30 a.m. for the best seating. The movies are “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Each will be screened in different theaters. Admission is two non-perishable food items to benefit the Payson Warming Center.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry a 928-595-0528 for details.
County auctions vintage items
Gila County is seeking sealed bids on three items: a medical exam table; a vintage army green ledger file cabinet; and a vintage black file cabinet. All three may be seen online at gilacountyaz.gov. Send sealed bids indicating the item number as well as the price you are bidding by 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Bids will be opened at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24. Drop-off or mail your sealed bids to: Attention: Annie Hammer – Sealed Bid Auction, Gila County Finance, 1400 East Ash Street, Globe, AZ 85501.
Toastmasters Open House
Payson Toastmasters plans a fun Open House from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 600 E. Highway 260, Ste. #1. Come tell us a 2- to 4-minute spooky tale at the group’s Talktoberfest. New and former members, 18 and over, are welcome. Refreshments served. Call 480-510-1767 for details.
Benefit Chili Cook-Off
A Chili Cook-Off is planned from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Hosted by Veterans Helping Veterans, the entry fee for participants is $35 and reservations are required by Saturday, Oct. 22. Get more information at VHVInc.com or call 928-978-5238. There will be entertainment and a raffle. The cost to eat and vote on the best chili is $10 per person. Proceeds from all the fees benefit local veterans.
Blood drive
Vitalant plans a blood drive for Payson and Rim Country residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Log Cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.
To make an appointment to donate blood go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees holds a no-host luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Free dental screenings offered area seniors
Gila County Health and Emergency Management in collaboration with Delta Dental offers free dental screenings and fluoride treatments for seniors from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. No appointments are needed.
Shoofly Village open house and tour
The Friends of the Tonto National Forest have adopted the Shoofly Village Interpretive site off Houston Mesa Road. The event is to raise funds to replace a falling wooden fence around the parking lot at the site. Scott Wood, retired Tonto National Forest archaeologist, hosts the tour.
Learn about Granite Dells Park
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Jennifer Smith, MHA president, discuss the many activities that will be available in the new Granite Dells Park at its meeting Monday, Oct. 31 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Meet at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch if desired. Smith will start her presentation at noon. Contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for details.
Community Health & Care Fair is Nov. 5
The MHA Foundation and numerous health and community service providers will be at the Julia Randall Elementary School cafeteria-gym from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Community Health & Care Fair.
