Blood drives
Vitalant plans four blood drives in Rim Country in November: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, Pine-Strawberry, First Baptist Church gym, 4039 N. Hwy. 87, Pine; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 5, Sawmill Theatres parking lot, 201 W. Main St., Ste. A; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Rd.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260.
November walking challenge
AZ Health Zone plans a November walking challenge — 40 in 30. It begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and paper trackers for the challenge are available at the county health department, 110 W. Main St., Suite A and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Please return completed tracker to the health department by Monday, Dec. 5. For more information, contact Janice Chesser, AZ Health Zone, at 928-961-0204 or jchesser@gilacountyaz.gov.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party, meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Brenda Barton, State Representative LD 6, who will retire at the end of the year after 10 years of service.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
All women are welcome. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
Coffee with a Cop
Please join the fun with Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Claus for this year’s Coffee With A Cop at the Starbucks in Bashas’ shopping center from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4.
All proceeds earned during the event go toward the Shop With A Hero program.
At the library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, include: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Day of the Dead — Remember the Dead, learn how to make a memorial and try Day of the Dead bread; noon, Saturday, Nov. 5,
Meet a local author
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting Cecilia Mainord of Payson, author of the children’s book “Little Oakley.” She will have signed copies of her book available for purchase. Her presentation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
Line Dancing at the Library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts line dancing with Suzanne from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first, third and fourth Fridays of the month.
Free flights for youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson, offers free flights for young people ages 8 to 17 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Airport, weather permitting. Register at YEDay.org or call 928-951-2086. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight.
Health & Care Fair
The annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Julia Randall Elementary gym. The event is free, but participants are asked to donate non-perishable food items.
Presented by MHA Foundation and Banner Health Payson Medical Center, there will be opportunities for a number of screenings and services. All ages can be screened for blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body mass index, dental, oral cancer screening and more. Banner Health offers free blood tests (CBC and A1C — no fasting required). Additionally learn about dermatology, myofascial release, chiropractic and nutrition.
Merry Mall
The Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., hosts its Merry Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. There are 13 vendors with lots of yummy baked goods, Christmas arts and crafts, and a baked potato and pie bar. Proceeds are for United Women in Faith’s worldwide and local mission projects.
Vocalists at jazz concerts
Enjoy an afternoon of jazz with vocalist Rosemary Chavez and The Lew Turano Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The jazz concerts for 2022 end in November.
A second jazz vocalist, Steve Powell, performs with the Beth Lederman Jazz Trio at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The performances are free. Please RSVP gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
Elks Lodge hosts Veterans Day Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge hosts its annual Veterans Day Dinner Friday, Nov. 11. The lounge opens at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow. All veterans eat free, but you must be a member or come in with a member.
Applications will be available to join. Non-veterans pay $13.
You must pick up your free ticket at the Elks Lounge
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas event
The Mountain Bible Church 2022 Women’s Christmas Celebration is at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost of Friday’s event is $10 and includes the program and dessert; Saturday the price is $20 and includes a full meal as well as the program. The program is “Through Mary’s Eyes.” Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Call 928-472-7800 for details.
Kaitie’s Closet needs gently used clothing
While monetary donations have remained steady for Kaitie’s Closet, it is in dire need of gently used clothing. Bring clothing for youngsters to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. On the west side there is a large pink box in which used clothing can be placed.
Kaitie’s Closet does not accept used underwear, used shoes, or used socks – these items are purchased through monetary donations.
At the Wednesday, Oct. 25 distribution there were 23 families, representing 43 children; volunteers put in 55 hours in October; 31 pairs of new shoes were distributed; 57 jackets/coats were given out. Kaitie’s Closet has served 273 children so far in 2022. There is one more distribution scheduled for 2022. It will be held Nov. 30.
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Handbell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St.
Help celebrate Grace Notes’ 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original hand bell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the hand bell ministry.
