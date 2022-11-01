alm photo

Bach-N-All, a piano and flutes ensemble, performs at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., at 2 p.m., Sunday Nov. 6 in a benefit concert for the church’s Deacon’s Food Pantry. Bette Acker, flute, Ron Wolfgang, flute, and Lisa Tan, piano, will perform classical, Latin and jazz selections. Bach-N-All suggests Fancy Dress for the event. A reception follows the concert. The concert is free, but donations are requested to support the CPC Deacon’s Pantry. Reservations are required due to seating limitations and to plan for the reception. Contact Bette at 602-625-1696 to make a reservation.

Blood drives

Vitalant plans four blood drives in Rim Country in November: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, Pine-Strawberry, First Baptist Church gym, 4039 N. Hwy. 87, Pine; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 5, Sawmill Theatres parking lot, 201 W. Main St., Ste. A; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Rd.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260.

