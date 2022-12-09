Choral Society

The ghost of Jacob Marley (Mark Robinson) torments Scrooge (Steve Stevens) in a not-quite-dress-rehearsal scene from the Payson Choral Society’s staging of “A Christmas Carol.” Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts its monthly community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9. The December menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, dessert, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given to guests as they enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.

