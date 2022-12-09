Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts its monthly community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9. The December menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, dessert, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given to guests as they enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The ghost of Jacob Marley (Mark Robinson) torments Scrooge (Steve Stevens) in a not-quite-dress-rehearsal scene from the Payson Choral Society’s staging of “A Christmas Carol.” Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Market On the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market On the Move from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis. Market On the Move is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Santa’s Workshop
The Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine hosts a Santa’s Workshop every Saturday and Sunday now through Sunday, Dec. 18. The Saturday workshops are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Sunday workshops are from noon to 2 p.m. Included: Santa & Mrs. Claus; free hot cocoa; photo opportunity; special shopping area for kids, guided by Santa’s helpers. To learn more call the Rusty Pine Cone at 612-467-9959.
Christmas events at Common Grounds
Common Grounds, 210 S. Colcord, hosts a Christmas event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 featuring a Christmas Marketplace with local vendors. This is followed by a Christmas concert by Stollshine from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Al-Anon meetings
The holidays are a rough season for families that have members that have substance abuse issues.
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Road.
School concerts
The holiday concerts for Payson schools are Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15 and on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Winter Concert is at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, featuring the Rim Country Middle School Choir and the Payson High Guitar Group at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Julia Randall Elementary Christmas Concert is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Payson Elementary School Winter Holiday Concert is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School Band Concert is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Honor Choir, Handbells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary, School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Breast Cancer Support
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Senior Apartments, 311 S. McLane Road. The December meeting is a potluck — bring a favorite dish. Plan to share information; feelings; and fellowship. For details call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Community Band and Jazz Ensemble concert planned
The Rim Country Community Band and Jazz Ensemble plans a concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The bands are under the direction of Mike Buskirk. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments are offered during intermission. Music selections include marches, movie themes, holiday classics and jazz.
Christmas Extravaganza
The Pine Strawberry School hosts a Christmas Extravaganza at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15. It features the school’s popular Christmas tree auction; musical performances by students; and a special guest. The event is free.
Wreaths Across America
Payson’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. At 11 a.m. at Green Valley Park’s Veterans Memorial there will be a special ceremony, followed by laying wreaths at Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, Pine Cemetery and Tonto Basin Cemetery. For details call 210-792-3467.
Archaeology Society changes meeting site
The Rim Country Archaeology Society returns to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for its meetings, held in the conference room. The next meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rich Lange is the guest speaker who talks about building materials and techniques used in pueblos and cliff dwellings in the Southwest. The public is welcome to attend.
Immediately after the meeting, Scott Wood leads a guided tour of Shoofly Ruin. A field trip to a site near Gisela is Sunday, Dec. 18. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Warming Center Christmas Party
Attend The Warming Center’s Christmas Party at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, Building B, 601 E. Highway 260. Make a reservation at 928-951-3560. Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to share and a white elephant gift for exchange.
Library concerts
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting four live concerts the week before Christmas. Bach-n-All performs at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19; The Payson Library Ukulele Club presents a concert at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20; the Christmas Star Carolers share holiday songs at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22; and Cinnamon Twist performs at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23.
More at the Library
Enjoy a holiday movie with hot cocoa and cookies at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16.
Participate in a craft project creating a Nativity, Hanukkah or Kwanza magnetic set at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23.
See the Polar Express and have snacks at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
PS Food Bank needs Christmas hams
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank is asking Rim Country residents to consider donating a ham for its Christmas food distribution. Drop off medium-sized hams at the Ponderosa Market by Sunday, Dec. 18. Financial donations can be sent to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Pine Fiddle Jam
The Pine Fiddle Jam is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The Jam is held at 1 p.m. every third Wednesday at the same location.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, technology coordinator, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January.
To volunteer call Rex or Neoma at 928-487-1174 as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Gila Democrats plan raffle
The Gila County Democrats are selling raffle tickets for a Sedona Helicopter Tour for two over Sycamore and Boynton Canyons, that include a look at 800-year-old Sinagua ruins. The ride is approximately 35 minutes and worth $600.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or contact Connie Cockrell at connie.cockrell@gmail.com or Chris Senko at chris@chrissenko.com.
Volunteer at CPC’s Deacon’s Food Pantry
The Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., needs volunteers. Pantry distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please call 928-474-2059 for more information.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
