Ribbon cutting for Banner Payson 3D Mammogram Machine
Banner Payson Medical Center is celebrating the arrival of the new 3D Mammography machine at Banner Payson Imaging, 127 E. Main St. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at Payson Imaging.
The purchase of the 3D Mammography machine was sponsored through a partnership with the MHA Foundation and Banner Health.
Live music at Macky’s Grill
Macky’s Grill, 201 W. Main St., Suite J at Sawmill Crossing, offers live music through the month of September.
Performing: Stollshine, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23; Smokin’ J’s, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24; Sol DeVille, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.
Flycasters meet
Come join the Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter #530 Trout Unlimited meeting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 8:15 a.m. to enjoy breakfast before the meeting.
Jim Strogen fishes the Rim Country creeks often, and spends a lot of time examining the aquatic insects in these streams. He will have aquatic insects to look at while he explains how a little knowledge about the bugs can improve fly fishing success.
Chamber Cornhole Tournament
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts at Cornhole Tournament from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Club. Register your team today as space is limited. Team registration, $100 for two, includes dinner and two beverage tickets.
Cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Contact Maia Crespin to register, 928-978-0490 or email maia@rimcountrychamber.com.
Republican Club hosts several guests
The Rim Country Republican Club invites residents to hear Tim Gallagher of the Payson Fire Department and Lt. Keven Rush of the Payson Police Department explain the Community Risk Reduction Program. Mayor Tom Morrissey, running for re-election as Payson mayor, will share his views for the town.
The Republican Club meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is Monday, Sept. 26. At 11:30 a.m. the group gathers to socialize and to order lunch from the menu if desired. Speakers offer programs starting at noon. Everyone is welcome. For details contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172
Friends of Pine Library host author
Kelli Donley, author of “Counting Coop and Desert Divide” speaks to members and guests of the Friends of Pine Library at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in the library activity center, behind the Cultural Hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Moonshot Bootcamp
A Moonshot Bootcamp on Business Development takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The facilitator will be Executive Director Diana White. Topics include strategic time management, intentional and successful networking, working lunch, self-confidence and motivation.
All Rim Country business owners and entrepreneurs are welcome. Registration costs $25 and lunch is included. Register by emailing maia@rimcountrychamber.com or call 928-978-0490.
Sponsored by Town of Payson Economic Development and Rim Country Chamber of Commerce.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party, meets at a new time, 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. The guest speaker is from the Arizona Free Enterprise Club to discuss the pros and cons of the nine propositions on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet holds its September clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
As always, there will be gently used clothing available, including coats and jackets. Fall is definitely here. Each child will be entitled to a heavy coat and a jacket, as long as supplies last. All coats and jackets have been washed and all are in good repair. In addition to used clothing, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear are available. Keep in mind that children must be present if they are seeking new shoes.
After September, there will be only two more distributions for 2022: October and November. For additional information, contact Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Lanterns on the Lake
Join the 2nd Annual Lanterns on the Lake event at Green Valley Park. It is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29. Be a part of our Domestic Violence Memorial/Awareness Walk, enjoy some great food from local food trucks, decorate lanterns, and release them into the lake.
Gather for announcements at 4:15 p.m.; annual Awareness Walk around the park, 5 p.m.; refreshments, lantern decoration and launch, 5:30 p.m.
Art show and Empty Bowls benefit is Sept. 30, Oct. 1
Get tickets to Canapes and Canvas, a fine arts show presented by Rim Country Artists. The opening is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The event features live music, hors oeuvres and wine. It continues Saturday, Oct. 1 with a sale from both the art show and Empty Bowls event.
Rim Country Empty Bowls is now part of RCA, 100% of proceeds from the sale of bowls will go directly to local food banks.
The $50 admission to the reception goes to expanding the arts in Rim Country.
Get tickets at paysonartists.org or National Bank.
Tonto Apache plan 50th anniversary celebration
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson celebrates is 50th Anniversary of recognition of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of lands for a reservation.
Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include: a powwow Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the east parking lot of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 1, the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival take place, followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley; a 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament is planned Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club.
The Tonto Apache Tribe also hosts a community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show Thursday, Oct. 6; a 50th Anniversary Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 Scotty McCreery, country singer, appears in concert outdoors, get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., with opening act performing at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert along a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is outdoors and open to guests of all ages. Get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act performs at 5:30 p.m. 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert along with a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
For more details on the celebration events, go to mazatzalcasino.com.
Bake sale
The Payson Fire Department and Rim Country Fire Angels Bake Sale is 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 1 at the fire station parking lot, 400 W. Main St. Proceeds help the Christmas for Kids program. For details call Monica Savage at 928-472-5120.
Beeline Cruise-in
The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 at Green Valley Park. The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-In, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, includes the participants’ Burger Burn at Rumsey Park on Friday afternoon and the show at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Contact Club President Paul Renaud, 619-787-0563 for details. For registration contact Ken Tozi, 928-970-1700. The event is free to spectators.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at R&K Hardware, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit service dogs for disabled and sight and hearing impaired.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Wine Around the Library fundraiser tickets available
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its 8th annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library. The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
