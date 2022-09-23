Cisco and The Racecars

The annual Payson Fiddle Fest & Acoustic Celebration is Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free. Friday’s event is a concert by Canyon State Band at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 is the first round of competition for fiddlers vying for the title of Arizona State Fiddle Champion. The contest begins at 9 a.m., it concludes with the awards of announcements, which determines who competes in the finals. Two free concerts are at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Keenan Hammack and Cisco & The Racecars (above). Specialized fiddling contests and the championship rounds start at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.

Ribbon cutting for Banner Payson 3D Mammogram Machine

Banner Payson Medical Center is celebrating the arrival of the new 3D Mammography machine at Banner Payson Imaging, 127 E. Main St. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at Payson Imaging.

