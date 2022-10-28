halloween partyies

A free for all ages Halloween Party is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at the Tonto Apache Gym. For details call 928-474-7093. The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a Halloween Costume Pizza Party at noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants must sign-up. Stop by the library. The Route 87 Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane, has a Halloween Party set from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. Wear a costume, win some prizes. The Town of Payson’s annual Trunk or Treat event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at Rumsey Park. No admission is charged for this family fun event. Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, plans a Harvest Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. There is a free hot dog dinner and approximately 22 game booths, plus popcorn and hot cocoa.

Tonto Village Fall Market and Craft Fair

A Fall Market & Craft Fair is at the Double D Bar & Grill, 354 Johnson Blvd., Tonto Village from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy offerings for sale from vendors, who will also be donating items for raffles, plus a 50/50 raffle. The vendor fees of $40, plus funds from the raffles go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

