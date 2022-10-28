Tonto Village Fall Market and Craft Fair
A Fall Market & Craft Fair is at the Double D Bar & Grill, 354 Johnson Blvd., Tonto Village from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy offerings for sale from vendors, who will also be donating items for raffles, plus a 50/50 raffle. The vendor fees of $40, plus funds from the raffles go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Fishing groups host Game & Fish commissioners
The Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club host Arizona Game & Fish Commission Chair Jim Goughnour and the newest member of the commission, Marsha Petrie Sue Saturday, Oct. 29. Meetings are held at 9 a.m., the last Saturday of the month at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Folks generally arrive earlier to talk fishing, and have breakfast or coffee. Members invite all Rim Country anglers to attend.
Shoofly Village Ruin open house and tour
The Friends of the Tonto National Forest have adopted the Shoofly Village Interpretive site off Houston Mesa Road. The group is having an open house and tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. The open house is at 10 a.m. and the first tour starts at 10:30 a.m. The tour is estimated to be from 45 minutes to an hour. The event is to raise funds to replace a falling wooden fence around the parking lot at the site. Scott Wood, retired Tonto National Forest archaeologist, hosts the tour.
Rock the Park at Green Valley Park
Rock the Park at Green Valley Park is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an anti-drug event to raise awareness to the dangers of illegal drugs and alcohol in our town. Enjoy free hot dogs, a helicopter landing, get information on D.A.R.E. and see a K-9 demonstration.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
Granite Dells Park is topic
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Jennifer Smith, MHA president, discuss the many activities that will be available in the new Granite Dells Park Monday, Oct. 31 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Meet at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch if desired. Smith will start her presentation at noon. Contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for details.
November walking challenge
AZ Health Zone plans a November walking challenge — 40 in 30. It begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and paper trackers for the challenge are available at the county health department, 110 W. Main St., Suite A and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Please return completed tracker to the health department by Monday, Dec. 5. A winner will be chosen for a three-month membership certificate to Arizona Fitness Club at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 during “Twilight Tuesday” in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
For more information, contact Janice Chesser, AZ Health Zone, at 928-961-0204 or jchesser@gilacountyaz.gov.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The group, Payson Senior Singles with Spirit meet at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
It has numerous activities: bocci ball; cornhole; hiking; game fest; bowling; birthday lunches; and day trips.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party, meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Brenda Barton, State Representative LD 6, who will retire at the end of the year after 10 years of service.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
All women are welcome. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
Coffee with a Cop
Please join the fun with Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Claus for this year’s Coffee With A Cop at the Starbucks in Bashas’ shopping center from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4.
All proceeds earned during the event go toward the Shop With A Hero program.
At the library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, include: 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Day of the Dead — Remember the Dead, learn how to make a memorial and try Day of the Dead bread; noon, Saturday, Nov. 5,
Meet a local author
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting Cecilia Mainord of Payson, author of the children’s book “Little Oakley.” She will have signed copies of her book available for purchase. Her presentation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
Line Dancing at the Library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts line dancing with Suzanne from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first, third and fourth Fridays of the month.
Free flights for youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson, offers free flights for young people ages 8 to 17 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Airport, weather permitting. Register at YEDay.org or call 928-951-2086. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight.
Health & Care Fair
The annual Community Health & Care Fair is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Julia Randall Elementary gym. The event is free, but participants are asked to donate non-perishable food items.
Presented by MHA Foundation and Banner Health Payson Medical Center, there will be opportunities for a number of screenings and services. All ages can be screened for blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body mass index, dental, oral cancer screening and more. Banner Health offers free blood tests (CBC and A1C — no fasting required). Additionally learn about dermatology, myofascial release, chiropractic and nutrition.
Merry Mall
The Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., hosts its Merry Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. There are 13 vendors with lots of yummy baked goods, Christmas arts and crafts, and a baked potato and pie bar. Proceeds are for United Women in Faith’s worldwide and local mission projects.
Vocalist at jazz concert
Enjoy an afternoon of jazz with vocalist Rosemary Chavez and The Lew Turano Trio at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The performance is free. Please RSVP gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
