P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), helping girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway and also virtually by Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome.
For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Travel with Banner High Country Seniors
Banner High Country Seniors of Payson is arranging a national parks tour from June 2 through June 9, 2022.
The cost is $1,295 per person, double occupancy; $1,170 per person, triple or quad; or $2,045 per person, single occupancy. Paid with cash or check (sorry no credit cards), a deposit of $295 is due on or before Friday, Feb. 25. Final payment due by Monday, April 25. Proof of vaccination with booster is required.
Travel from Payson to Bryce Canyon, Idaho Falls, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Beaver, Utah, Zion National Park, and Page, Ariz. The tour includes transportation, a professional driver, tour director, lodging, some meals, admission, taxes, and fees. Travel insurance is available for an additional fee and is recommended.
A minimum of 40 people are necessary to book the trip.
To learn more contact Banner High Country Seniors at 928-596-4740; 928-978-7606; or email Janet.Parsons@bannerhealth.com.
Blood drives
February blood drives include: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, Sawmill Theatres, 201 W. Main St., Suite A, Payson; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 227 Old Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin.
To make an appointment go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 and use drop down menu to find the town or city where a drive is taking place.
Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited meet
The upcoming combined meeting of the Payson Flycasters and Trout Unlimited is Saturday, Feb. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., but come at 8 a.m. to join members for breakfast.
This month Jim Clayton gives a brief presentation on fishing safety.
The main speaker will be Bill Larson. He grew up in Minnesota and has been fly fishing for over 50 years. He has fished all over the world including, but not limited to, such places as Norway, New Zealand and Alaska. He has also been a professional and volunteer with Arizona Game and Fish for over 30 years. During this time Larson has traveled throughout Arizona teaching clinics for schools, camps, public events and special needs groups. His presentation includes his experience fishing the Rim Country lakes, which he has done extensively. He will also take time to answer any questions you might have.
Library events
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following program for its 10:30 a.m. Saturday Science Club: Feb. 26, Bubble Science.
All ages are welcome to attend, however for younger scientists guardians are recommended. Sign up at the circulation desk or on the library’s Facebook page.
For information about Payson library programs, call 928-474-9260.
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, 6124 Randall Place, knitting group meets at 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Participants can get help with a pattern, learn to knit or just attend and knit with others.
The Friends of Pine Library meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 and host speaker Billy Chester, a captain and paramedic with the Pine Strawberry Fire Department. The meeting is open to everyone.
For more information about the Pine library programs, call 928-476-3678.
Veterans event
Veterans in Payson and Tonto Basin are invited to an outreach meeting at noon, Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
A number of guest speakers will discuss various ongoing issues with VA and other current issues of concern to area veterans.
Art Schaier, Veterans Services Chairman with the Moose Lodge, is making a special invitation to members of the former Payson Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, who are now part of the Fort Reno VFW Post 8807 in Tonto Basin.
Lunch will be served for a $5 donation at the program.
For details call Schaier at 602-291-9922 or Ken Parrish at 360-529-7061.
COVID-19 testing
Gila County Health and Emergency Management is now offering COVID-19 testing in Payson. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county testing office at 600 N. Beeline Highway. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 928-200-7668 to schedule an appointment.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit. The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Shoofly Quilters meet
The Shoofly Quilters, a member of the Arizona Quilters Guild, meet at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 1 at the VFW on Highway 260. The group’s goal is to promote appreciation of quilting and educate members and guests on quilting techniques. The meeting is open to all who are interested. Experience is not a requirement. For details call Susan Whitener, president, 928-978-7393.
Lenten Season pancake supper
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, begins the Lenten Season Tuesday, March 1 with a traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall.
All in the community are welcome to attend. There is no charge, although donations are welcome.
Services, with the imposition of ashes, take place at noon, Ash Wednesday, March 2. For those unable to make the noon service, “Ashes to Go” are available in the west parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Lenten opportunities, go to the church’s website stpaulspayson.org.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 1 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The scheduled speaker is Rodney Glassman, candidate for Arizona Attorney General.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The monthly meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus is Wednesday, March 2 at the Democrats’ Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m.
All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, immigrant neighbors, education, environment, and school safety are welcome. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Science fair canceled
The Gila County Regional Science Fair scheduled for Thursday, March 3 in Payson is canceled.
According to Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval the decision was made due to an extremely low number of entries.
He thanks those students and teachers who made the effort to run experiments, and residents who volunteered to serve as judges.
Community Breakfast
The Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, has resumed its Community Breakfasts. The next breakfast is 9 a.m., Friday, March 11 and includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, omelet, coffee, and orange juice. A free ticket for the door prize is available. A freewill offering is welcome.
Visit Seed Library
It’s seed-starting time, and the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, may have just the seeds you’re looking for.
Seeds are free. No library card required; just sign up at the circulation desk to participate.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
Free tax preparation
The Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing now through Wednesday, April 6 by appointment only. The appointment line is 928-487-1174, just leave a message.
Forms that must be filled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. You do not need to be a member of AARP.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
