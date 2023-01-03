Payson library events
The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road at Rumsey Park. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
The library plans the following:
• Young library patrons and visitors can customize New Year Buttons and Resolution Bookmarks at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.
• Make Icy Investigations at noon, Saturday, Jan. 7 and make snow.
• Enjoy a Martin Luther King Peace Dream Catcher Craft at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
• Create a Gingerbread House at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, registration is required — stop by the library’s circulation desk or call 928-474-9260.
Registration is also required for a beginning Origami Class, held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27. It is open to the whole family to learn to make animals, flowers and snowflakes.
Coming in February the library offers a 1:30 p.m. Friday class to learn how to crochet for the whole family, starting Friday, Feb. 3. Advance registration is required.
Regular programs at the library include: Sit & Stitch, 2:30 p.m., Monday (except for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when the library is closed); Storytime with Toddlers at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday; Storytime with Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday; Practice Spanish, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.
At the Pine library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library is at 6124 Randall Place, Pine. The phone number is 928-476-3678. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library has regular events each week:
• Knitting, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
• Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Thursday
• Duplo and Lego, along with access to the Gaming Computer all day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meet at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All women interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of women’s rights, immigrant neighbors, education, the environment, and school safety are welcome. For more information, emailpatedelen@gmail.com.
RCA January meeting
Rim Country Artists meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Payson Public Library’s Conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd.
This particular meeting is for members only, as there is no presenter. Instead, the board is sharing ideas and requesting both feedback and ideas in a group discussion with members.
The RCA board has been meeting over the past few weeks to make plans for shows, events and classes in 2023, and needs member input before final decisions are made.
For details, contact RCA President Minette Hart at 928-978-1119, or email art.minette@gmail.com.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, a technology coordinator, receptionists, and facilitators. This service helps local low- to moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January. To volunteer, call Rex or Neoma at 928-487-1174 as early as possible.
Tax credit contributions
Now is the time to make your tax credit contributions to area schools’ Credit for Kids programs and the Arizona Department of Revenue’s qualifying nonprofit organizations.
The Rim Country has several qualifying nonprofits: Dueker Ranch, Inc.; Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc.; Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.; Payson Christian Clinic; Payson Community Kids, Inc.; Payson Helping Payson; Payson Lions Charitable Foundation; Payson Senior Center; Pine Strawberry Food Bank; Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc.; Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country; Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter. Details about tax credit contributions were in the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 edition of the Roundup.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy.; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Rd.
