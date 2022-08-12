Deadline for Rodeo Parade entries extended to Aug. 12
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is proud once again to be hosting the Rodeo Parade on Aug 20, 2022. The deadline for “early bird” entries is Friday, Aug. 12 (this was extended from Aug. 5). No entries will be taken after Monday, Aug. 15.
To be in the parade, you must fill out an entry form which can be found on the Kiwanis website: www.zanegreykiwanis.com or stop by the Payson Visitors Center and pick one up.
Entry fees are as follows:
• Business and Individuals — $30
• Non-Profit Groups/Clubs — $15
• Schools/Rodeo Royalty/Veterans — No Charge
• Political — $200
Entry form deadline is Aug. 12, 2022 to avoid a $5 late fee. No entries will be accepted after Aug. 15. For questions, please call 928-978-1086.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12.
The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For August the breakfast includes a surprise omelet, biscuits and gravy, ham, mixed fruit bowl, hot coffee and tea, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize is given when entering the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
August at the library
The regular programs and a few special events are planned at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for the month of August.
Regular programs include Sit & Stitch, 2:30 p.m., Mondays; Storytime with Toddlers at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; Storytime with Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Practice Spanish, 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays; and Drama Club, 4 p.m., Thursdays.
Special events planned: Custom Seeding Pots for Planting Outside, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12; a program on Reptiles and Amphibians of Rim Country, 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15; Make and Eat Your Own Ice Cream, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19; e-Reader Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Paper Circuits – Create a Greeting Card that lights up, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Battle Bots – Learn Code and Program Robots for Battle, 1 p.m., Sept. 2.
Geology program in Pine
The Pine library is hosting a program on geology for ages 5 and older at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in the library activity room behind the Cultural Hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Learn about the differences between rocks and minerals and enjoy a hands-on demonstration.
Summer concerts
Eastern Arizona College Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are: Copper Ridge, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13; Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20; Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Bocci ball
Bocci ball is hosted twice a month by the Payson Single Seniors with Spirit.
Play is at 9 a.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, weather permitting. Games are on the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4.
Everyone is invited, regardless of age, single or not.
Library Friends meeting
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Cameron Mower, Eastern Arizona College Assistant Professor of Biology Monday, Aug. 15. Mower offers a presentation on the reptiles and amphibians of the Rim Country.
Mower is an enthusiastic instructor of classes on the flora and fauna of Arizona. His love of nature extends back to his childhood, where he grew up on a ranch in New Mexico.
He will introduce us to the variety of herpetofauna (reptiles and amphibians) in the Rim Country and help us understand their unique physiology and role in the ecosystem. We will learn to identify several common reptiles and amphibians by sight, and a few amphibians by sound.
He will share with us some websites with pictures and recordings of reptiles and amphibians here in Arizona. Mower will share some ideas about what we can do to help protect these sensitive animals here in our state.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community, which is held in the expanded community room of the library, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to both the business meeting and the presentation. For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Reading volunteers needed
Reading volunteers are needed to work with children from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy, 928-951-2169 for more information.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Hwy. 87. Peter Martin, engineer and economist is the speaker, whose program is on “Deep Dive into Climate Change — The real mechanism that makes climate change.” In Part 1 he will refer to the million-year-old earth and evolution, but also the young-earth and creation viewpoints.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. It convenes in the meeting room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drinks are optional. Among agenda items we’ll be discussing are the results of the Libertarian Party primary election and plans for the Nov. 8 general election.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Fire on the Rim
volunteers neededPine Strawberry Fuel Reduction is hosting its 11th premier mountain bike race, Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race, Sept. 17. A volunteer information meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the Senior Dining Hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Many volunteers are needed to help with this worthy event. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities, everything from ticket taker, registration, parking attendant to course marshals who guide the riders safely through intersections, to name just a few.
Come by to hear about how you can have a fun time while helping with this fire prevention activity. If you can’t attend, you may sign up online at https://fotr.wufoo.com/forms/pine-strawberry-fuel-reduction-volunteer/.
The race is a fundraiser to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in and around the communities of Pine and Strawberry.
Retired school employees meet
ROSEEO — Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join its breakfast get-together at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 260 Cafe. The September restaurant will be Fargo’s, with the meeting at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 22. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support Group meets Thursday
The Breast Cancer Support Group monthly Breast Cancer Support Meeting is at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
If you are a breast cancer survivor — be it last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors. Every breast cancer survivor is welcome. If you have any questions, you can call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Senior Food Distribution
Due to the Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 20, the monthly Senior Food Distribution at the Community Presbyterian Church is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19.
Young Eagles Rally Day
A Young Eagles Rally Day is planned from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Airport, 806 W. Airport Road.
There will be free airplane rides for kids, ages 8 to 17. The event is sponsored by the pilots of EAA #810. Register at yeday.org or email Bob May, basstrumpeter@gmail.com or call or text 928-951-2086.
