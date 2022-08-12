Deadline for Rodeo Parade entries extended to Aug. 12

The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is proud once again to be hosting the Rodeo Parade on Aug 20, 2022. The deadline for “early bird” entries is Friday, Aug. 12 (this was extended from Aug. 5). No entries will be taken after Monday, Aug. 15.

