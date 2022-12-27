Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit group will host bocci ball from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, weather permitting. Held at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, play is open to all ages, regardless of marital status. Bring a chair and water.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, a technology coordinator, receptionists, and facilitators.
This service helps local low- to moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January.
To volunteer call Rex or Neoma at 928-487-1174 as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Tax credit contributions
Now is the time to make your tax credit contributions to area schools’ Credit for Kids programs and the Arizona Department of Revenue’s qualifying nonprofit organizations.
The Rim Country has several qualifying nonprofits: Dueker Ranch, Inc.; Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc.; Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.; Payson Christian Clinic; Payson Community Kids, Inc.; Payson Helping Payson; Payson Lions Charitable Foundation; Payson Senior Center; Pine Strawberry Food Bank; Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc.; Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country; Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter. Details about tax credit contributions were in the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 edition of the Roundup.
Gila Democrats plan raffle
The Gila County Democrats are selling raffle tickets for a Sedona Helicopter Tour for two over Sycamore and Boynton Canyons, that includes a look at 800-year-old Sinagua ruins. The ride is approximately 35 minutes and worth $600.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or contact Connie Cockrell at connie.cockrell@gmail.com or Chris Senko at chris@chrissenko.com.
Al-Anon meetings
The holidays are a rough season for families that have members who have substance abuse issues.
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Road.
NAMI Payson offering Family to Family Class
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has scheduled a Family to Family Class, an evidenced-based program for family members and close friends of adults with mental health conditions. This class begins Tuesday, Jan. 24 and runs for eight consecutive Tuesdays. The class provides information about mental health conditions, available resources and skills workshops. The program is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, email namiapayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant, at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
