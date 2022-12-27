Bocci ball

The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit group will host bocci ball from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, weather permitting. Held at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, play is open to all ages, regardless of marital status. Bring a chair and water.

