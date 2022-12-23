almanac 12-23

Cinnamon Twist – Jennifer Holly and Anne James – performs the final holiday concert at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23. The show is free and concludes a week of seasonal music offered at the library featuring local performers.

 Contributed photo

Movie at the library

“The Polar Express” will be shown with snacks, at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.