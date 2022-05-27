American Legion plans National Poppy Day sale
American Legion Post 147 members are offering poppies to the public for a donation. Friday, May 27 — National Poppy Day — members will be at Walmart, Tiny’s Family Restaurant, Crosswinds Restaurant, and BoSa Donuts during business hours to make the poppies available to those interested. Proceeds will be used to benefit various veterans’ programs in the Payson area.
Book sale in Pine
The Pine Library Friends host a Memorial Weekend Book Sale and Raffle 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 27, 28 and 29 at the library activity room, located behind the cultural hall at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The raffle features a handcrafted wind chime by Paul Paul of Strawberry. Tickets are $3 for one; $5 for six; and $10 for 15. Tickets are available at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, Pine, and at the book sale. The drawing is at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29.
Annual Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87. Enjoy unique arts and crafts in the juried show and sale.
Breakfast, featuring pancakes, will be available from the Mountain Village Foundation first thing each morning, additional vendors will have food for sale throughout the weekend. At 11 a.m., Saturday the students of the Ha’lau Hula’O Ka’anohiokala’ school will perform a program of hula dances.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
1) Mondays at 6 p.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson
2) Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Rim View Community Church
4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley
3) Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south)
102 W. Roundup Road, Payson
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For more information, call Linda at 602-499-3351.
Rim Country Republican Club
The Rim Country Republican Club invites Rim residents and visitors to hear Lacy Cooper, candidate for Arizona Attorney General and Steve Krystofiak, candidate for U.S. Congress at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W Country Club Drive, Tuesday, May 31. At 11 a.m. gather to socialize and to order lunch if desired. The program with the speakers starts at 11:30 a.m. For details contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 31 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Andy Gould, candidate for Arizona Attorney General and Bob Lettieri, candidate for Arizona Treasurer.
Area libraries plan summer reading programs
Payson and Pine public libraries are both hosting summer reading programs built around the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The Pine program at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s activity room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center, runs from June 1 through July 23 and is open to all ages. Register in person at the library or online at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Payson Public Library kicks off its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program from 10:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 4 with a party featuring “Oregon Trail Live.” This event will divide participants into teams that will compete to see if they could survive as a pioneer to the ocean we journey.
The full schedule of Summer Reading Program events at each library was in the Tuesday, May 17 Payson Roundup.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus will meet Wednesday, June 1, at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St.
Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a special showing of a film of historical aspects of women’s reproductive rights. All women are welcome who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety. Bring a friend. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
PAWS meeting
PAWS will host Susan Roughan, manager of the local PetSmart at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1. She will talk about “summer pet safety.”
The meeting is in the large conference room in the Payson Public Library and is open to the public.
Deadline June 3 to comment on Air Force flight levels, incendiaries
Should the U.S. Air Force be allowed to fly lower in the airspace above Payson, the Rim Country, Globe-Miami and the Pinal Mountains, firing aerial flares at even lower altitudes? The deadline has been extended to June 3 for written comments on proposed changes to several Air Force “managed MOAs” including the airspace referred to as the Jackal region — which includes Payson, the Rim Country, Globe and the Pinal Mountains. Read specifics at arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com.
Four alternatives are proposed; the Gila County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter endorsing alternative 1 — no action or changes, maintaining the present “subsonic floor.”
Public meetings were held during February before a March deadline to submit written comments — which has now been extended through June 3 to accommodate overflow interest in the issue. Comments may be made via this website:
Affordable Health Screenings
Residents living in and around Payson can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, will host this community event Friday, June 3.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Tibetan Buddhist Study Group to start meetings
Payson TNG Study Group is starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4. There will be a short meditation followed by discussion and study of “The Way of The Bodhisattva” by Shatideva. It is available on Amazon. Payson TNG is an affiliate of www.tngcentre.org. Call Liz at 928-951-3699, for more information and the meeting address.
Gila County treasurer announces area office hours
Starting June 7 the Gila County Treasurer’s Office in Payson, 707 S. Colcord Road, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. For questions and details, call 928-402-8700.
Chip sealing roads south of Fossil Creek Road
Gila County Public Works Road Department asks drivers to not park vehicles and trailers along roadways listed below from June 7-9 when seven paved roads south of Fossil Creek Road will be chip-sealed.
The following roads will be chip sealed: Ralls Road, Fuller Drive, Rim View, Glen Straun Drive, Parkinson Drive, Bonnie Brae Lane and Spruce Trail.
