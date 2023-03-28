Final three weeks of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final three weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes:
1. Come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet.
2. Gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.
3. Come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.,Tuesday, March 28 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Vietnam veteran Jim Muhr, who will discuss the 55th Anniversary of the TET Offensive and its effect on the war.
Free clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet holds its next free clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
As always, gently used clothing will be available, set out on tables by gender and size. In addition, gently used coats/jackets will be distributed. Each child is entitled to two jackets/coats, as long as they last.
New shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be given out, too. Keep in mind, that children must be present to get new shoes. Call Bob at 928-951-2217 for additional information.
PHS Drama presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Drama students of Payson High School present the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 and at 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 at the PHS auditorium.
Purchase tickets in advance at ticketspicket.com, $7 for students and $9 for adults; at this door the cost is $8 for students and $10 for adults.
Casino concert
Ambrosia performs at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 30.
Ambrosia is an American rock band with legendary hits “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me” topping the charts in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It is enjoying a national resurgence after being showcased on the show, “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon – Yacht Rock.”
Tickets are $35 and up. Tickets available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Payson NIRA College Rodeo
Come to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association competition at the Payson Event Center Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 2. Gates open at 6 p.m., Friday and 5:30 p.m.. Saturday. Slack competition is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1.
Enjoy bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping.
The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online or onsite. Admission is $12 per adult; $5 ages 3-12; 2 and under free.
Food and ware vendors will be onsite. No admission is charged to watch the slack contests.
Simple Meals for Healthy Living
Leslie Cook of Plant Powered Payson, working with Food For Life – The Power of Food for Health, brings the second of four classes to Rim Country residents in April.
The series of classes is focused on Healthy Basics in plant-based cooking. The class is offered both online via Zoom at 4 p.m. (local time), Sunday, April 2 and in person at the Deacon’s Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4. Space is limited for the in-person class, so early registration is required. Call the church between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, 928-474-2059.
Jazz program
Guitar vocalist Pete Pancrazi, in a quartet, performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Expect to hear the kind of music you like and tunes you know from the mid to late 20th century.
Joining Pete will be Beth Lederman, piano; Todd Johnson, six-string bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
Bocci ball
Join bocci ball players, weather permitting, at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3 at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Bring a chair and water. All are welcome. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406
School board meets
The governing board of the Payson Unified School District meets at 4:45 p.m., Monday, April 3 in the district office board room, 902 W. Main St.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson hosts J.P. De le Montaigne with Payson Parks and Recreation at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, April 5. The program focuses on pending improvement plans for the Payson Parks system, including the dog park.
The meeting takes place in the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Also the annual Easter Weekend Bake Sale, planned at Tractor Supply, 510 E. Highway 260, on Saturday, April 8 will be discussed. The public is welcome to these activities.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 5 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log building, 601 E. Highway 260. The guest speaker is local tree expert, Board Certified Arborist David Mikulak.
Nominations sought
Nominations are now being accepted for the Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year for 2022. Nominations will be taken until June 15.
Anyone who volunteers in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way this person has made a difference in the Pine/Strawberry community. Send the information to takepridepine@gmail.com or Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
