breakfast

Some “bunny’s hopping” to see you spring into Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church for the monthly community breakfast. A delicious meal, cooked up by Chef Todd, will be served at 9 a.m., Friday, April 14, at the church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson. A selection of beverages is always included. “Chick” out the basket of goodies offered as a raffle prize. Free will offerings are gratefully received.

Last week of free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes: come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet; gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.; come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.

