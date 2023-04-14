Last week of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes: come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet; gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.; come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
Blood Drive
Appointments are available and donors needed Friday, April 14 when Vitalant staff and volunteers are at Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
At the Payson library
Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. include: Money Smart Week Celebration for entire family, 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, registration required at circulation desk or calling 928-474-9260; Line Dancing, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20 and 27.
Native plant field trip
The Tonto Basin Chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society hosts a field trip to Tonto Natural Bridge from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 14. The focus is “Plants of Higher Elevations.” Please arrive early as all visitors must register at the Visitor Center. For details visit: tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Craft program at Pine Library
The Isabell Hunt Memorial Library in Pine presents an Adult Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the Pine Library Activity Center behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The program is on Paint by Number. Registration is required – stop by the library at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, or call 928-476-3678.
Moose Charities benefit sale
The Greater Payson Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley is having a bake sale and yard sale in the dining room of the lodge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 15. All proceeds go to Moose Charities. Yard sale spots are both inside and outside and are $15 each. Area crafters are welcome. For details contact Shelley at 928-474-6212.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room. Matt Guebard, an archaeologist with the National Park Service will be speaking about his work to preserve the Tonto Cliff Dwellings.
There a number of members-only field trips upcoming. The field trip to a site near Sycamore Creek takes place after the April 15 meeting. There will be another field trip to Montezuma Well, guided by Matt Guebard of NPS, on April 22. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Learn Hawaiian heritage
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Tiana Ka’anohiokala Price to its 10 a.m. meeting, Monday, April 17 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The scheduled speaker is Rachel Alexander reporter for the AZ Sun Times and editor/publisher of The Intellectual Conservative. She was a lawyer for 12 years, including five years as prosecutor and special assistant to Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas.
Learn about Banner Air Services
The Banner High Country Seniors’ next Food for Thought program is at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 with a presentation on Banner Air Services and its membership program. The facility is at 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson and the event includes lunch, however reservations are required. Call 928-596-4747 to reserve a seat.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20 in the Senior Apartments Common Room, 311 S. McLane – just past Payson High School, on the corner of McLane and Wade. It meets the third Thursday every month. Call Ilona, 817-228-5618 for details.
Fishing equipment sale
The Payson Flycasters and Humane Society Resale Store are preparing for the 3rd Annual Spring Event at 510 W. Main St., Payson. The sale features used fishing equipment and supplies and is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Humane Society Resale Store and the Payson Flycasters Kids Program.
Free Coin Evaluation Day
Members of the Four Peaks Coin Club will be in Payson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, April 21 to conduct free coin evaluations. The coin appraisers will schedule appointments. They will share information on how to store coins and liquidate them if needed. Each appointment will last approximately 30 minutes and individuals are requested to bring pen and paper to make notes. “Collector coins” are typically those minted before 1965. Don’t bring world coins, modern U.S. dollar coins including Eisenhower, Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea and Presidential dollars. Also, currency will not be evaluated during these appointments. For a reservation call 480-231-3896. When you make a reservation, the location will be disclosed. The appointments are on a first come first serve basis.
Food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 21 behind the church building. Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or with any questions.
This distribution marks our 6th month anniversary.
There are donation boxes at the Tonto Basin IGA and the library. Any cash donations should be made out to DCCF and mailed to P.O. Box 164, Tonto Basin AZ, 85553 Pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every third Friday of the month from behind the church.
Pine Cemetery Beautification
Pine and Strawberry residents and neighbors in nearby communities are invited to participate in the Pine Cemetery Beautification program from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
Bring rakes, shovels, trimmers, gloves and whatever else they might need to beautify the piece of Rim Country history. Organizers are providing garbage bags, water and treats.
For more information contact Albert Hunt, 928-978-0556; Karen van der Werf, 480-241-3426; or Caroline Leonard, 760-550-4470.
Republican Club hosts Judge Tim Wright
The Rim Country Republican Club invites the public to hear Judge Tim Wright, Superior Court Judge District 2. The program is at noon, Monday, April 24 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant. Come at 11:30 to socialize and order lunch.
Wright will speak on criminal juries and jury service in Gila County.
For details call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in Rim Country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
