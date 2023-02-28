Star Valley garden plots
The Star Valley Community Garden has four plots available for the 2023 gardening season. There are three 4-foot-by-16-foot plots at an annual fee of $55 each and one 4-foot-by-25-foot plot at an annual fee of $65. Anyone who is interested in renting a plot can contact Star Valley Town Hall at 928-472-7752.
Museum program on the History of Payson
Randy Roberson presents a program on the History of Payson from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Roberson is a local media producer and will present insights on over 40 years of the changes in the Payson area and share experiences from working with Emergency Response & Disaster Response teams. Experience the rich history and stories from the area and the struggles and triumphs of emergency response teams locally and around the world. For more information contact the Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Rotary benefit
A benefit for Rim Country Rotary, Wine & Bits, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
This is the Second Annual Wine & Bits Benefit for Rim Country Rotary and features wine tasting, small bites, fun, raffle prizes and good company.
Tickets are $30 at the door.
Call 480-392-8886 for tickets/information.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. KMOG Forum Host Charlie Seraphin is the guest speaker. He will present on the 30th Anniversary of the Waco, Texas ATF raid. He will relate his experience with David Koresh on the night of the shootout and answer questions about what the government did.
High Country Garden Club
The next meeting of the High Country Garden Club will be at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s “log building,” 601 E. Highway 260. The speaker is Isabel Anne Lesenne, from the Arizona Cooperative Extension. Her presentation is, “The Importance of Bees in our Garden.” All are welcome.
PHS presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Payson High School Drama Program presents the play Little Shop of Horrors, March 2, 3 and 4. Payson High School is at 301 S. McLane Road.
The Thursday, March 2 and Saturday, March 4 performances are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Friday, March 3 presentation is at 4 p.m.
The cast features Cody Hawley as Seymour; Winifred Paine as Audrey; Seth Weigand as the Voice of Audrey Two; Ashur Broberg as the Puppeteer; Jada Bertone as Mr. Muschnik; and Cameron Matthews, Madison Plante and Rya Platt as the Girl Group/Narrators.
Pre-sale tickets are available on ticketspicket.com for $8 and $10.
To help the drama program with financial or in-kind support – pay or provide for scripts and royalties, renting the puppet plants, purchasing special sets, costumes and prop pieces, feeding the cast and crew snacks or dinner during a long rehearsal – please contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org.
Native Plants field trip
The Tonto Basin Chapter of the Arizona Native Plants Society First Friday Field Trip is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, March 3. Gather at Mills Ridge parking area on FS Road 429 and Highway 188 (Roosevelt Lake) for a program on “Sentinels of the Sonoran Desert.”
Women’s History Month
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans a celebration of Women’s History Month in March. Events start with a program, Discover Women’s History at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3. For details call 928-474-9260.
At the library
Youngsters are invited to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for a special Solar Science program at noon, Saturday, March 4. Participants will learn how to build a solar oven, then cook s’mores and eat. For details call 928-474-9260.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Suite B. Come early to get the best spots. No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free. Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please. Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Bocci ball
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host regular bocci ball play at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court at 9 a.m. the first Monday of the month – March 6, weather permitting. Bring a chair and water.
School board meets
The governing board of the Payson Unified School District meets at 4:45 p.m., Monday, March 6 at the district office boardroom, 902 W. Main St. Enter at the south side of the building.
Kindness Concert
A Kindness Concert is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The featured artist is Daniel Nahmod, an amazing singer and musician with multiple CDs to his credit. He offers positive and moving music.
Proceeds go to the two food banks, the Student Weekend Food Program and the Warming Center. Bring a non-perishable food donation, and/or a financial donation.
The event is sponsored by a local group of Payson volunteers.
