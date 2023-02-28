alm photo
Isabel Anne Lesenne, from the Arizona Cooperative Extension, makes a presentation on “The Importance of Bees in our Garden,” at the next meeting of the High Country Garden Club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s “log building,” 601 E. Highway 260.

 Photo courtesy of Plant Fair

Star Valley garden plots

The Star Valley Community Garden has four plots available for the 2023 gardening season. There are three 4-foot-by-16-foot plots at an annual fee of $55 each and one 4-foot-by-25-foot plot at an annual fee of $65. Anyone who is interested in renting a plot can contact Star Valley Town Hall at 928-472-7752.

