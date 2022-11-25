Randy & Rosie Holiday Craft Show
Join Randy Lewis and Rosie Mason at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 for a Holiday Craft Show. For details call Lewis at 928-978-7979, or Mason at 480-489-2473.
Lighting Festival
The annual Swiss Village Christmas Lighting Festival is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25. There are activities all day — enjoy sales, vendors, music, activities and fun at participating Swiss Village Shops. The lighting event is at 5 p.m. and then youngsters can greet Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus the Grinch, at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25.
Organizers request guests to bring cans of food for area food banks. One of the booths will feature the Rim Country Camera Club’s calendars. Proceeds from the calendar sales go to area food banks.
Payson Flycasters
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Everyone is welcome; many members arrive early to talk fishing and have breakfast or coffee. This month’s guest speaker is Bryce Sisson, manager of the Tonto Fish Hatchery. Sisson will discuss recent fish culture improvements and production changes at the hatchery with information about the four species of trout raised there.
Learn about the Payson Golf Club
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Bob Jackson, owner, and Bobby Davis, membership sales director, at its Monday, Nov. 28 meeting. They will talk about the many exciting updates that make the Payson Golf Club a family and community place.
Meetings of the Rim Country Republican Club are at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Gather at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch, if desired. The program is at noon. Contact Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172, for details.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
Four Peaks Fine Art Show benefits Tonto Basin School
The Gene Scott Memorial Foundation sponsors the Second Annual Four Peaks Fine Art Show to benefit children at Tonto Basin Elementary School. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Highway 188. For information about participating or attending, call 480-982-7276.
Blood drives
Vitalant plans blood drives in Rim Country from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Road; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260. Sign up to donate at vitalant.org.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet will hold its final clothing distribution for children in 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
As always, gently used clothing, including cleaned coats and jackets will be available. In addition, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be distributed. Keep in mind that children must be present to secure new shoes.
Children will also have the opportunity to put together their own gift bag for the season. They will personally choose what available “goodies” go into the gift bag. These “goodies” generally include sweets, books, squishes, plastic sunglasses and similar “valuable” commodities.
For details contact Bob at 928-951-2217.
Christmas train show
The modular HO Narrow Gauge Society, the “Mudhens” hosts its annual Christmas train show at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, following the Electric Light Parade. Santa will be riding in his special caboose around the layout. Plan to come, share the trains and get in the Christmas spirit.
For further information contact Rev. Charles Proudfoot at 719-545-0818.
Free movie
The Payson Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge present the movie “Midway” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sawmill Theatres. The event is free of charge and opens at 9:30 a.m. with an Honor Guard ceremony, the movie starts at 10 a.m. The hosts suggest arriving early for available seating.
Visit a Christmas Village
Visit the Christmas Village at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.
Park for the parade and join in the festivities. Live music provided by both Cinnamon Twist and the Beeline Community Concert Band. Free activities for all ages. Train display, plus a cookie/hot chocolate sale to benefit the Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.”
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Handbell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St.
Help celebrate Grace Notes’ 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original handbell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the handbell ministry.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, presents its annual Women’s Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 and at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year’s event is a play, “Through Mary’s Eyes,” written and produced by Donna Fischer.
The Friday performance is $10 per person and includes dessert, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Saturday performance is $20 per person and includes a full meal, doors open at 10 a.m.
A limited number of tickets are available. Call 928-472-7800 to see if any remain for purchase.
Payson Choral Society Christmas Concert
The Payson Choral Society presents a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the book and lyrics are by Chris Blackwood, with music by Piers Chater Robinson. This is an amateur production by arrangement with International Theatre and Music Limited, www.itmshows.com.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday paper and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday paper to tmcquerrey@payson.com
