Vitalant plans blood drives in Rim Country from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Road; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260. Sign up to donate at vitalant.org.

Join Randy Lewis and Rosie Mason at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 for a Holiday Craft Show. For details call Lewis at 928-978-7979, or Mason at 480-489-2473.

