Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Join for lunch and socializing at 11:30 a.m., the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson rock club meeting
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. Its next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events.
This month’s topics are field trip safety and etiquette and field trip opportunities for the next year. For more information call 928-595-2059.
Indoor Yard and Bake Sale
Ponderosa Chapter #64, Order of the Eastern Star is holding its fall Indoor Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 200 E. Rancho Road (behind the fire station).
Community breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
The breakfast includes omelets, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
Veterans Day program
The Town of Payson presents its Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The theme selected for this year is: “Honoring All Who Served and Those Who Support Them.” The program includes: welcoming remarks; special tributes; the presentation of the colors; invocation; addresses by the mayor of Payson, and the Payson police chief and fire chief; musical tributes; benediction; closing remarks.
After the program members of the Rim Country Classic Auto Club will be taking a selected number of veterans to lunch. For details contact Colonel Bill Sahno, USMC (Ret.), chairman, Payson Patriotic Events Committee, 928-472-6617.
American Legion ceremony
Post 147 American Legion presents its Veterans Day event at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial. It features guest speaker, Major Gen. Howard J. “Mitch” Mitchell, director of operations, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.
In addition to remarks from Mitchell, there will be a flag presentation by the Payson Military Honor Guard.
Additional information about the Veterans Day program is available from Rod Rockman, 660-619-2721.
Elks host Veterans Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge hosts its annual Veterans Day Dinner Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets are available now. The lounge opens at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow. All veterans eat free, but you must be a member or come in with a member.
Applications will be available to join. Non-veterans pay $12.
You must pick up your free ticket at the Elks Lodge.
At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a Thanksgiving movie at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 with theater-style popcorn.
Market on the Move returns
Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching program, Market On the Move (M.O.M.).
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. It is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Presbyterian Church Community Yard Sale
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., hosts a Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 12. To rent a space, call the church office, 928-474-2059.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas event
The Mountain Bible Church 2022 Women’s Christmas Celebration is at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 and 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost of Friday’s event is $10 and includes the program and dessert; Saturday the price is $20 and includes a full meal as well as the program. The program is “Through Mary’s Eyes.” Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 in the church foyer, 302 E. Rancho Road. Call 928-472-7800 for details.
Seasonal Bazaar
St. Philip’s Church, 511 S. St. Philips St., hosts a one-day only Seasonal Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12.
It’s time to get started with your holiday shopping for gift giving and home decorations and the bazaar participants can help with beautiful handmade items by local crafters including: jewelry, crocheted items, totes, cards, holiday decor, aprons, and more. There will also be delicious home-baked goodies for sale; a raffle for Gift Card Trees, an afghan and more. The event is inside the parish center, come rain or shine.
Turkey Trot
The Town of Payson Turkey Trot, 5K/1-mile-Walk/Run is Saturday, Nov. 19. Pre-registration closes on Saturday, Nov. 12. On-site registration will be available day-of with no sweatshirt guarantee and an additional $5 late fee. Cash only. Register with Payson Parks and Recreation.
The event check-in opens at 8 a.m.; 5K starts at 9 a.m.; Walk/Run starts at 9:05 a.m. at Green Valley Park. The 2022 race has two options: 5K or 1 mile. Choose whichever works best for you and your crew. Gather your favorite people and come out to Green Valley Park for a morning of festive fun.
Vocalist at jazz concert
Enjoy an afternoon of jazz with jazz vocalist, Steve Powell, performing with the Beth Lederman Jazz Trio at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
The performances are free. Please RSVP gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
‘Shoe Box’ collection
The week of Nov. 14 through 21, 2022 is National Collection Week for the “Shoe Box” project. Fill a shoe box with toys, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, plus $10 for shipping, then bring to your participating church or Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The church is open for dropping off the boxes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nov. 13-19; from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21.
For more information, call Terry Clark at 928-978-4883.
