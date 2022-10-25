Toastmasters Open House
Payson Toastmasters plan a fun Open House from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 600 E. Highway 260, Ste. #1. Come tell us a 2- to 4-minute spooky tale at the group’s Talktoberfest. New and former members, 18 and over, are welcome. Refreshments served. Call 480-510-1767 for details.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party, meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. School board candidate Susan Ward, who missed the recent forum, will answer the same questions the other candidates answered.
Ken Burrell, the Gila County Deputy Assessor, will explain property tax bills and programs to help the disabled and veterans.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees holds a no-host luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. For details call Pat at 928-468-6227.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s October clothing distribution is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. This will be the next to the last distribution to be held in 2022, as clothes are not distributed in December.
There will be gently used clothing available for the children, including cleaned jackets and coats. Each child will be eligible for a jacket and a coat, as long as supplies last. Additionally, new shoes, new socks and new underwear will be available. Keep in mind that, to secure new shoes, the child must be present at the distribution. Call Bob at 928-951-2217 for details.
Piano and cello concerts
Angeline Ng, her sons Daniel and David, her husband’s grandson Dom and his dad, Richard will present several concerts.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:15 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 700 E. Wade Lane. This concert is an Open House where people can come and go quietly as they please.
• Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
• Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., Payson First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
The 45-minute programs all include highlights from Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto; Ennio Morricone’s Cinema Paradiso; Bach; Mozart; Schubert; Chopin; Liszt; and Joplin.
Admission is free, but free-will offerings are encouraged.
Free dental screenings for area senior citizens
Free dental screenings are offered area seniors by Gila County Health and Emergency Management in collaboration with Delta Dental. In addition to the free dental screenings, fluoride treatments will be offered. The program is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. No appointments are needed.
TCCA piano performance
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Jason Coleman’s Unchained Melodies at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Buy a subscription ticket for all the concerts or individual tickets for your choice of concerts by contacting the TCCA at https://www.tccarim.org.
Tonto Village Fall Market and Craft Fair
A Fall Market & Craft Fair is at the Double D Bar & Grill, 354 Johnson Blvd., Tonto Village from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy offerings for sale from vendors, who will also be donating items for raffles, plus a 50/50 raffle. The vendor fees of $40, plus funds from the raffles go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Fishing group hosts Game & Fish commissioners
The Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club host Arizona Game & Fish Commission Chair Jim Goughnour and the newest member of the commission, Marsha Petrie Sue Saturday, Oct. 29. Meetings are held at 9 a.m., the last Saturday of the month at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Folks generally arrive earlier to talk fishing, and have breakfast or coffee. Members invite all Rim Country anglers to attend.
Shoofly Village Ruin open house and tour
The Friends of the Tonto National Forest have adopted the Shoofly Village Interpretive site off Houston Mesa Road. The group is having an open house and tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. The open house is at 10 a.m. and the first tour starts at 10:30 a.m. The tour is estimated to be from 45 minutes to an hour. The event is to raise funds to replace a falling wooden fence around the parking lot at the site. Scott Wood, retired Tonto National Forest archaeologist, hosts the tour.
Rock the Park at Green Valley Park
Rock the Park at Green Valley Park is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. This is an anti-drug event to raise awareness to the dangers of illegal drugs and alcohol in our town. Enjoy free hot dogs, a helicopter landing, get information on D.A.R.E. and see a K-9 demonstration.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details.
Granite Dells Park is topic
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Jennifer Smith, MHA president, discuss the many activities that will be available in the new Granite Dells Park Monday, Oct. 31 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Meet at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch if desired. Smith will start her presentation at noon. Contact Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for details.
November walking challenge
AZ Health Zone plans a November walking challenge – 40 in 30.
It begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and paper trackers for the challenge, will be available after Oct. 24 at the county health department, 110 W. Main St. Suite A and the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Please return completed tracker to the health department by Monday, Dec. 5. Another winner will be chosen for a three-month membership certificate to Arizona Fitness Club at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 during “Twilight Tuesday” in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
For more information, contact Janice Chesser, AZ Health Zone at 928-961-0204 or jchesser@gilacountyaz.gov.
