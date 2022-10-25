chili 10-25 almanac

A Chili Cook-Off is planned from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260. Hosted by Veterans Helping Veterans. There will be entertainment and a raffle. The cost to eat and vote on the best chili is $10 per person. Proceeds from all the fees benefit local veterans.

Toastmasters Open House

Payson Toastmasters plan a fun Open House from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 600 E. Highway 260, Ste. #1. Come tell us a 2- to 4-minute spooky tale at the group’s Talktoberfest. New and former members, 18 and over, are welcome. Refreshments served. Call 480-510-1767 for details.

