Fishing gear sale

The Payson Flycasters Club and Humane Society of Central Arizona are conducting their bi-annual collection of used fishing gear from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Humane Society Resale Store, 510 W. Main St. All proceeds from the sale will support the Humane Society and the Payson Flycasters Youth Education Program.

