Fishing gear sale
The Payson Flycasters Club and Humane Society of Central Arizona are conducting their bi-annual collection of used fishing gear from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Humane Society Resale Store, 510 W. Main St. All proceeds from the sale will support the Humane Society and the Payson Flycasters Youth Education Program.
Community Breakfast
Join members of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, for a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For October, the breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, cupcakes, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Rummage Sale & Craft Fair
Beaver Valley Estates is having a Rummage Sale and Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 911 Beaver Flat Road.
Archaeological Society hosts guest speaker
Jim Krehbiel, author of “Site Lines and Sight Lines, further discoveries in southeast Utah,” is the guest speaker at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 meeting of the Rim Country Archaeological Society. It meets at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station in Payson at 1009 E. Highway 260, between Payson and Star Valley, south side of the highway.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Family Zumba
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a family Zumba session at noon, Saturday, Oct. 15. It is open to all, from toddlers to grandparents.
Wine Around the Library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its eighth annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library. The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and music by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
Jazz concert to help church
There is a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
This is a fundraising event to assist in funding a new parking lot at the church. While the performance is free, donations will be graciously accepted and deposited in the parking lot fund. Work is already underway, but additional support is needed for its completion.
The concert features vintage jazz by Payson Jazz, a seven-piece ensemble. This is a 90-minute performance. Please reserve seating by returning an email to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome, but space is somewhat limited.
No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please.
For information contact Tina Terry at 928-595-0528.
Presbyterian Church street entrance closures
Due to repaving of the parking lot, the street entrances to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church will be closed on the following days:
Monday, Oct. 17 — Main Street entrance will be closed, use Oak Street entrance.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Oak Street entrance will be closed, use Main Street entrance.
Thursday, Oct. 20 — Main Street entrance will be closed, use Oak Street entrance.
Friday, Oct. 21 — Oak Street entrance will be closed, use Main Street entrance.
The food bank will remain operational at its usual hours.
Bocci ball Tuesday
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host another round of bocci ball at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court across from ramada 4. Bring a chair and water. All are welcome regardless of age or marital status.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is the newly elected AZ LD7 House of Representatives member Dave Marshall.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Payson Public Library meeting room for refreshments and social time. Welcoming remarks and announcements follow at 5:15 p.m. The speaker will present on Zoom. If you cannot attend in person email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org to request a log-in code.
The program, Raptors in Flight, is by Kathleen Reeder. Photographing birds in flight can be the most challenging type of wildlife photography. For more information, check out the website: www.rimcountrycameraclub.org or email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
Chamber Pumpkin Patch
Every child receives a free pumpkin, as long as supplies last, at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary School, courtesy of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and Walmart. Kids are welcome to hang out and decorate their pumpkins while enjoying some goodies with their friends.
NAMI Payson orientation
NAMI Payson plans a member/prospective member orientation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Community Support Center, 308 E. Aero Drive. Seating is limited so please email namipayson@yahoo.com to register.
Learn about NAMI Payson’s free support and education programs and how the Community Support Center will serve Rim Country.
County auctions vintage items
Gila County is seeking sealed bids on three items: a medical exam table; a vintage army green ledger file cabinet; and a vintage black file cabinet.
The items are located at the Gila County landfill; photos of all three may be seen online at gilacountyaz.gov. Send sealed bids indicating the item number as well as the price you are bidding on each item in which you are interested. The highest bidder for each item will be notified. Sealed bids will be accepted until 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Bids will be opened at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24.
Drop-off or mail your sealed bids to: Attention: Annie Hammer – Sealed Bid Auction, Gila County Finance, 1400 East Ash Street, Globe, AZ 85501.
Toastmasters Open House
Payson Toastmasters plans a fun Open House from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 600 E. Highway 260, Ste. #1.
Come tell us a 2- to 4-minute spooky tale at our Talktoberfest.
For self-improvement and your prosperity, check out Toastmasters. New and former members, 18 and over, are welcome. Refreshments served. Call 480-510-1767 for more information.
Community Health & Care Fair is Nov. 5
The MHA Foundation and numerous health and community service providers will be at the Julia Randall Elementary School cafeteria-gym from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 for the Community Health & Care Fair.
