Egg hunt
Visit North Rumsey Park Field 2 for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 16 (a Tuesday, April 12 article incorrectly said the hunt would be at the Payson Golf Club). The Town of Payson and Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country host the event in which age groups from 0 to 12 and special needs youngsters get a chance to find Easter eggs. The schedule: those 0 to 3 get the field at 9 a.m.; ages 4 and 5 hunt at 9:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. is for ages 6 and 7; youngsters ages 8 and 9 hunt at 10:30 a.m.; ages 10 through 12 hunt at 11 a.m.; and those with special needs go at 11:30 a.m. Funds to buy the plastic eggs, which will be filled with candy, came from the Zane Grey AZ Youth Advancement Committee, Inc.
Benefit bake sale
PAWS of Payson has its annual Easter weekend bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16 at Tractor Supply, 510 E. Highway 260.
All proceeds go to help area pets through PAWS donations to Humane Society of Central Arizona and other animal related 501(c)(3) organizations.
Women’s Spring Conference
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, presents is Women’s Spring Conference, “Growing Strong in the Seasons of Life” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30. The speaker is Courtney Lowman, host of the weekly podcast, “Journey of Ruth.”
Tickets are $20 per person and there is limited seating. Tickets must be purchased by April 17 online at www.mountainbible.org or between services Sunday, April 17.
Child care is available from 9 a.m. through lunch with advance registration. Other child care arrangements must be made for the afternoon session.
Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit group hosts bocci ball at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19 on the bocci ball court at Rumsey Park — it has a regular gathering, weather permitting, the third Tuesday of the month. All are welcome. Bring water and a lawn chair.
The group also has a bocci ball event the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at the same location.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87. The speaker is Russell Pearce, past Arizona Senate President and author of SB 1070 the controversial immigration law.
Payson Toastmasters
Payson Toastmasters Club #7728060, chartered June 30, 2021, is again meeting and every fifth Tuesday it has a special meeting. To date members enjoyed a Speech-a-Thon, A Celebrity Showcase with Pets, an Evaluation Workshop. It plans a “Did You Know” event on May 31. Hybrid meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Call or text 480-510-1767 for details.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 20 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, in the meeting room behind the kitchen. The meeting lasts about an hour. As always, food and drink are optional.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. If you are a breast cancer survivor — be it last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come out and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.” For details call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
Retired school employees meet for breakfast April 21
Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out (ROSEEO) is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join the breakfast get-together at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21 at Denny’s. The May luncheon restaurant will be The Fairways at Payson Golf Club, at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 19. Please call Toni to RSVP: 928-970-0322.
Chapter DF of P.E.O.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society (RCC-AAS) April meeting is April 23, Dale Bellisfield will lead tours of the small residential ruin near Chaparral Pines in Payson, and the hilltop fort, Portal IV site in Pine. For questions, contact Dale at herbaldale@aol.com.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, so that you can participate in field trips and join talks, please contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
A Saturday Afternoon of Jazz at CPC
Come to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., for a Saturday Afternoon of Jazz at 2 p.m., April 23. It’s free with The Jazz Session Band performing.
The performance is a part of the outreach program of the Payson Community Presbyterian Church.
Members of the group are Hawkeye Mathews, sax; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Bruce Taylor, sax; Joan Smith, rhythm guitar; Daria Mason, flute and sax; Greg Larkins, piano; and Gerry Reynolds, drums. Standing in for Michael Buskirk on bass will be guest Lyman Lipke.
Please RSVP to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Organizers need to plan for the number who will be attending. However, the doors will remain open to everyone.
Art at the Bridge
Tawny Ogden, a Pine ceramicist, is the featured artist at the upcoming Art at the Bridge show at Tonto Natural Bridge to support the Friends of the Bridge, a group which does much to support the operation of the area’s state park. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24.
Republicans add evening meeting
The Rim Country Republican Club has added evening meetings in addition to its luncheon meetings. The club hosts Ronald Watkins, candidate for U.S. Congress from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. A no-host dinner will be available.
Scholarship available
Arizona students planning to study writing/communications are invited to apply for the $1,000 scholarship presented by Arizona Professional Writers. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors or students attending an accredited Arizona high school, university, or community college. Requirements include filling out an application, submitting two letters of recommendation from a school instructor and two (print, online or video) writing/communications samples, plus a one-page letter from the student describing their background and the reasons for pursuing a career in writing/communications. Download the application at APW Scholarship Application 2022 and submit it by April 29.
Rodeo volunteers wanted
Rodeo volunteers wanted for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo, to be held May 19, 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center. Help for the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo includes ticket takers, the souvenir booth, 50/50 ticket sales, security and other non-livestock areas. For details call Kim Bristol at 928-812-2771.
Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Anyone who has been a volunteer in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way that this person has made a difference. Please email nominations to: takepridepine@gmail.com or mail to: Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
Benefit raffle for Kaydia
A few weeks ago an article ran in the Payson Roundup about a local family needing help with expenses as it must make regular trips to Ohio for treatment of a rare illness from which their daughter, Kaydia, 11, suffers.
To help raise funds a benefit raffle for a 1954 Winchester Model 12 12-guage pump shotgun is taking place. Tickets are $20 each and available at Miller Autoworks, 600 W. Main St., the business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only 100 tickets will be sold, with the drawing taking place once all the tickets are sold.
