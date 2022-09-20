Chamber luncheon
The next luncheon of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
The program is presented by Discover Gila County and Adventure Payson, two advertising opportunities showcasing Rim Country.
Tuesday bocci ball
Due to popular demand bocci ball, hosted by the Payson Singles with Spirit is also now on the third Tuesday of the month. The gathering is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road.
Bocci ball is played regularly, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. the first Monday of the month. Now it is also at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Both gatherings are on the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Look for the sign and bring a chair and water. For details, call Mary Nelson at 805-216-3406.
Blood drive
To help meet the state’s critical blood shortage a blood drive by Vitalant is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260.
Sign up online to give a pint. Schedule your appointment online at www.Vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541 or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Choral Society auditions
The Payson Choral Society has extended the opportunity for Rim Country residents to audition for speaking and singing parts in its holiday production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Auditions are at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The production requires weekly rehearsals and is presented in mid-December.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The speaker is Dr. Harold Rush with a presentation on architectural photography.
TCCA opens season
The Tonto Community Concert Association opens its 2022-23 concert season with a performance by Vinyl Radio at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Payson High School Auditorium. The group is also doing a student outreach the same day. For tickets go to tccarim.org.
Live music at Macky’s Grill
Macky’s Grill, 201 W. Main St., Suite J at Sawmill Crossing, offers live music through the month of September.
Performing: Stollshine, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23; Smokin’ J’s, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24; Sol DeVille, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.
Ribbon cutting for Banner Payson 3D Mammogram Machine
Banner Payson Medical Center is celebrating the arrival of the new 3D Mammography machine at Banner Payson Imaging, 127 E. Main St. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at Payson Imaging.
The purchase of the 3D Mammography machine was sponsored through a partnership with the MHA Foundation and Banner Health.
Cornhole Tournament
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts a Cornhole Tournament from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Club. Register your team today as space is limited. The cost: team registration, $100 for two, includes dinner and two beverage tickets.
Sponsorships are available: $500, A-Maizing Sponsor, includes 2 team registrations plus logo on all advertising and a banner at the event; $250, Husker Sponsor, includes 1 team registration plus banner at the event.
Cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place
Contact Maia Crespin to register or sponsor, 928-978-0490 or email maia@rimcountrychamber.com.
Author speaks to Friends of Pine Library
Kelli Donley, author of “Counting Coop and Desert Divide” speaks to members and guests of the Friends of Pine Library at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in the Library Activity Center, behind the Cultural Hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Republican Club hosts several guests
The Rim Country Republican Club invites residents to hear Tim Gallagher of the Payson Fire Department and Lt. Keven Rush of the Payson Police Department explain the Community Risk Reduction Program. Mayor Tom Morrissey, running for re-election as mayor of Payson, will share his views for the town.
The Republican Club now meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting is Monday, Sept. 26. At 11:30 a.m. the group gathers to socialize and to order lunch from the menu if desired. Speakers offer programs starting at noon. Everyone is welcome. For details call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.
Moonshot Bootcamp
A Moonshot Bootcamp on Business Development will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The facilitor will be Executive Director Diana White. Topics include strategic time management, intentional and successful networking, working lunch, self-confidence and motivation.
All Rim Country business owners and entrepreneurs are welcome. Registration costs $25 and lunch is included. Register by emailing maia@rimcountrychamber.com or call 928-978-0490.
Sponsored by Town of Payson Economic Development and Rim Country Chamber of Commerce.
Art show and sale, plus Empty Bowls benefit
Get tickets to Canapes and Canvas, a fine arts show presented by Rim Country Artists. The opening is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The event features live music, hors oeuvres and wine. It continues Saturday, Oct. 1 with a sale from both the art show and Empty Bowls event.
Rim Country Empty Bowls is now part of RCA, 100% of proceeds from the sale of bowls will go directly to local food banks.
The $50 admission to the reception goes to expanding the arts in Rim Country.
Get tickets at paysonartists.org, National Bank.
Bake sale
The Payson Fire Department and Rim Country Fire Angels plan a bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Fire Station parking lot, 400 W. Main St.
Proceeds are to help the Christmas for Kids program. For information, please call Monica Savage at 928-472-5120.
Wine Around the Library fundraiser tickets on sale
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its 8th annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library. The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy excellent wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and conversation at the Pine library. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
