The annual Payson Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration is Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free. Friday’s concert by Canyon State Band is at 6 p.m., free of charge. Saturday, Sept. 24 is the first round of competition and contest begins at 9 a.m. It concludes with the awards announcements, which determines who compete in the finals. Two free concerts are at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Keenan Hammack and Cisco & The Racecars. Specialized fiddling contests and championship rounds start at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.

The next luncheon of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

