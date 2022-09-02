Quilt Show
It’s a bit of a drive, but worth it to see The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard Quilt Show. This year the show is a two-day affair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road, Heber.
In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, enjoy a bake sale, boutique and many vendors.
RCA September events
Join members of Rim Country Artists from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the 1st Friday event, Sept. 2 at Payson Golf Club.
RCA will have a booth at the Saturday, Sept. 3 Farmers Market at Sawmill Crossing from 8 a.m. to noon to start the sale of tickets to its Canapes and Canvas Fine Art Show, which takes place with this year’s Empty Bowls event at the end of the month. There will be some gorgeous bowls at the market and possibly some artwork on display as well – not for sale, but just to “strut our stuff.”
The next Barley and Vines event at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino parking lot is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3. The RCA needs volunteers to greet and to pour (half shifts available. To help, contact Minette at 928-978-1119.
Christian Concert
Hosted by Calvary Chapel of Payson, there will be a Christian Concert and Community Worship Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 at Green Valley Park. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs.
For information, contact Sarah at 928-468-0801 or email office@calvarypayson.com.
Condensed studio tour
There is a “condensed” studio tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Robert Hershberger will be joined in his studio by three other artists for a Fine Arts Show and Sale. In addition to the fine art paintings of Hershberger, the event features ceramic sculpture by Barbara Zirinsky; paintings and jewelry by Lynn Marie; and metal sculpture by Ernest Nickles.
The Hershberger Studio is at 204 N. Forest Park Drive, a half-mile north of Payson High School off McLane Road.
A sister tour is planned the same weekend in Pine at the Ahrendt Studio, 4855 Trails End Drive, Pine.
Works will be available for purchase with cash, checks, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.
Bocci ball
Monday, Sept. 5 may be a holiday, but area bocci ball players will still gather at the court in Rumsey Park at 9 a.m. The gathering is hosted by Payson Singles with Spirit, but is open to all ages and couples, as well as older singles.
Bring a chair and water. Another gathering is at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, same place.
Reading volunteers needed
Reading volunteers are needed to work with children from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Call Marilyn Horne at Rim Country Literacy, 928-951-2169, for more information.
Payson Tea Party
The Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting of the Payson Tea Party is at a new time, 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Gila County Superior Court Judges Bryan Chambers and Tim Wright who will discuss the proposed split of north and south county jurors, and update on the new courthouse building in Payson.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.
All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of reproductive health care rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, the environment, and school safety are welcome. Bring a friend. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
NAMI Payson holds orientation Sept. 7
NAMI Payson plans a New Member/Prospective Member Orientation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Community Support Center located at 308 E. Aero Drive. Seating is limited so please email namipayson@yahoo.com to register.
Learn about NAMI Payson’s free support and education programs and how the Community Support Center will serve Rim Country.
Fair entries due soon
The Northern Gila County Fair is next week. Held at the Payson Event Center and Tonto Apache Gym, the fair is from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
There is still time to get projects together and enter the fair. Go to the website ngcfair.com for complete information on exhibits.
Entries will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Livestock exhibits will be accepted Thursday, Sept. 10.
The fair features all the traditional entry displays and livestock events, plus plenty of entertainment.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For September, the breakfast includes a green chile, ham and cheese omelet or a cheese omelet, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, assorted cookies, hot coffee, tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Volunteers needed
The Warming Center plans a Volunteer Orientation Luncheon at noon, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Attend a free Volunteer Orientation luncheon at the Payson Homeless and Veterans Homeless Initiative, “The Warming Center” at 601 E. Highway 260 Bldg. A.
Hear how to help serve dinner, complete intake, monitor the bunkhouse, or complete other volunteer activities. Learn about working with people in crisis and those experiencing homelessness. Open your heart and volunteer one day or more a month.
The program serves the community seven days a week, 365 days a year.
RSVP by phone or text to Skylar Brice, 928-970-2041.
Free CPR and AED class
The MHA Foundation, in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13. Pre-registration is required, call the MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Space is limited.
Payson Choral Society auditioning actors/singers
For Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol the Musical” the Payson Choral Society is holding auditions for acting/singing roles. Information on auditions and audition packets will be available at: paysonchoralsociety@gmail.com. Auditions are scheduled for the week of Sept. 14.
Directed by Daria Mason, in collaboration with stage director, Sandy Carver, and technical director Kathy Siler, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is Dec. 11, 12 and 13 at the Payson High School Auditorium. This is a special choral presentation of the acclaimed UK musical being performed for the second time in Arizona.
Call John Landino, 928-468-0023, for more.
Free flights offered youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson Young Eagles offers free flights for ages 8 through 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Payson Airport.
Register at YEDay.org. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight. Problems registering? Call/text 928-951-2086.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology is returning to in-person meetings. Meetings are held the third Saturday of each month, except for summer.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 – the first meeting back since March of 2020 – at a new meeting location, the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, 1009 E. Highway 260. Look for the Forest Service sign on the right side of the highway, going from Payson to Star Valley. The building is to the right, as you enter the parking area.
The program is by locally well-known Tonto National Forest retired archaeologist, Scott Wood. He is making a PowerPoint presentation, “Getting Up to Date at Goat Camp Ruin,” which is about the latest work completed during the volunteer excavation of the ruin this past spring. Goat Camp is a 25-room village, with evidence of both classic and pre-classic Hohokam occupation, along with later Apache reoccupation. After the meeting, there will be a members-only tour of the ruin. You can become a Rim Country Archaeology member at the meeting, or by contacting Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Banner needs volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center and Banner High Country Seniors are looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community. There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within our organization. You might be working with patients, staff, other community members – even pet therapy dogs.
Please call 928-471-1294 or email Jennifer Lawless, volunteer services program manager, at Jennifer.Lawless@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Seeds needed
Calling all gardeners: the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library needs your seeds.
As the summer season winds down, be sure to save seeds from your healthiest or tastiest crops and favorite flowers. Set aside some seeds for yourself and place some seeds for the Seed Library in clearly labeled envelopes or containers. Please include your envelope, jar, or baggie with a donation slip available at the Seed Library. The more information that you provide, the better we can track the success of our local seed stores. Bring your labeled seeds to the Circulation Desk at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Rounding up Longhorns for the 1972 class reunion
The PHS Class of 1972 has its 50-Year Class Reunion at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St.
At 6:30 p.m. all Payson graduates are invited for live music and mingling on the patio. No cover charge.
See more information on Facebook page “Longhorns72.”
