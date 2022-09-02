alm pix

The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild hosts its Labor Day arts & crafts festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. More than 80 vendors are participating in the juried event. There will also be food vendors selling a variety of food for the enjoyment of those coming to the event. The guild’s boutique will be open both days of the event. In the boutique are items made by the members of the guild.

 Roundup file photo

Quilt Show

It’s a bit of a drive, but worth it to see The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard Quilt Show. This year the show is a two-day affair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road, Heber.

