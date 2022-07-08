Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, July 8.
For July, the breakfast includes a green chili and cheese omelet, biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, mixed fruit and dessert, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water.
A free ticket for the door prize is given at the door of the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
Gila County Democrats host candidate meet-and-greet
The Gila County Democrats are hosting a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 8 at Democratic Headquarters, 110 E Bonita St. State candidates expected to attend include Adrian Fontes, Kyle Nitschke, and Lauren Kuby; local candidates include Susan Ward, Chris Higgins, Brett Flaherty and Tina McAllister-Smith.
Concert in the Park
Sol DeVille performs at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at Green Valley Park’s amphitheater area at the bandstand.
Sol DeVille is a dynamic, high energy, seasoned multi-genre band. It plays true to form arrangements of country, blues, R&B, soul, funk, pop and original material.
The Concert in the Park series continues every Saturday in July at Green Valley Park. The programs start at 7 p.m. and usually conclude by 9 p.m., seating is very limited, so bring lawn chairs or blankets.
July performers include: Back to the Fifties, July 16; Poppy Harpman and The Storm, July 23; and MC6 A Cappella, July 30.
Pine Vacation Bible School
“ZOOMERANG” Vacation Bible School — Returning to the Value of Life Psalm 139:14, based in Australia takes place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 at First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87. It is for ages 4 through those entering grade 6. Visit the website www.fbcpine.com for more information and to register, or call 928-476-3552 for more information.
Spark creativity at Vacation Bible School
The Payson Family Church, 501 E. Rancho Road, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:35 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.
The theme is Spark Your Creativity at VBS 2022 Spark Studios. Participants will discover their gifts are from the infinitely creative Creator, who designed them for His glory.
The program is free for potty-trained 3-year-olds to those aged 12.
Registration forms and instructions are available at the church, to the right side of the front door.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country meet Tuesday, July 12 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Socializing at 11:30 a.m.; the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Recital by Buckshot Dot
Rim Country Artists (RCA) hosts Buckshot Dot at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. This is a free presentation.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday July 12 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are candidate for U.S. Senate Jim Lamon, and candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club meets the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings are open to the public. Its next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. This month’s meeting will include best finds by members from field trips during the last year. For more information, call 928-595-2059.
Women’s March
Women’s March events take place across the United States on Wednesday, July 13. In protest of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, there will be a “We Won’t Go Back” demonstration Wednesday, July 13, in Payson. The demonstration takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the junction of Highways 260 and 87. Park in the parking lot fronting The Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260. This event is open to everyone in the community concerned with women’s bodily autonomy. The Payson event is listed on the Women’s March website https://act.womensmarch.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4543?source=map&akid= to register as a Payson participant if you wish.
Volunteers sought for Payson Community Kids
Payson Community Kids is launching a number of new programs such as reading, homework help and much more in August.
It is expecting to work with 80 youngsters during the school year, so needs help from volunteers. PCK plans a volunteer recruitment meeting 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 13 to ask community members to volunteer at PCK. The meeting is at PCK, 213 S. Colcord Road. For details call 928-478-7160.
Payson library hosts drama club
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, hosts a new drama club at the library at 5 p.m. every Thursday.
National Day of the Cowboy Celebration
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, the owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current at a National Day of the Cowboy event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23. Activities are planned at the museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
More summer concerts
The Town of Payson’s Concert in the Park series concludes at the end of July. But there won’t be a void for music lovers. Once again Eastern Arizona College Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are: Cinnamon Twist, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6; Copper Ridge, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13; Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20; Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex conference room, 707 S. Colcord Road, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings, call 928-472-7752.
