Payson library events
The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road at the entrance of Rumsey Park. It is normally open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. However, the hours for the New Year’s weekend are different: it is closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2; with regular hours the first week of the new year.
The library plans the following:
• The movie, “The Polar Express” will be shown with snacks, at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
• Young library patrons and visitors can customize New Year Buttons and Resolution Bookmarks at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.
• Make Icy Investigations at noon, Saturday, Jan. 7 and make snow.
• Enjoy a Martin Luther King Peace Dream Catcher Craft at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meet at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All women interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of women’s rights, immigrant neighbors, education, the environment, and school safety are welcome. Bring a friend. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
RCA January meeting
Rim Country Artists meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Payson Public Library’s Conference room, 328 N. McLane Rd.
This particular meeting is for members only, as there is no presenter. Instead, the board is sharing ideas and requesting both feedback and ideas in a group discussion with members.
The RCA board has been meeting over the past few weeks to make plans for shows, events and classes in 2023, and needs member input before final decisions are made.
For details contact RCA President Minette Hart at 928-978-1119, or email art.minette@gmail.com.
Tax credit contributions
Now is the time to make your tax credit contributions to area schools’ Credit for Kids programs and the Arizona Department of Revenue’s qualifying nonprofit organizations.
The Rim Country has several qualifying nonprofits: Dueker Ranch, Inc.; Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc.; Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.; Payson Christian Clinic; Payson Community Kids, Inc.; Payson Helping Payson; Payson Lions Charitable Foundation; Payson Senior Center; Pine Strawberry Food Bank; Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc.; Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country; Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter. Details about tax credit contributions were in the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 edition of the Roundup.
Gila Democrats plan raffle
The Gila County Democrats are selling raffle tickets for a Sedona Helicopter Tour for two over Sycamore and Boynton Canyons, that includes a look at 800-year-old Sinagua ruins. The ride is approximately 35 minutes and worth $600.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or contact Connie Cockrell at connie.cockrell@gmail.com or Chris Senko at chris@chrissenko.com.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy.; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Rd.
NAMI Payson offers Family to Family Class
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has scheduled a Family to Family Class, an evidenced-based program for family members and close friends of adults with mental health conditions. This class begins Tuesday, Jan. 24 and runs for eight consecutive Tuesdays. The class provides information about mental health conditions, available resources and skills workshops. The program is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, email namiapayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers. There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant, at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Submit Almanac items by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday paper and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday paper to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!