tax help

You don't need to let filing tax returns get the better of you. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is seeking volunteers to provide free assistance with filling out and filing forms for moderate- to low-income residents.

Payson library events

The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road at the entrance of Rumsey Park. It is normally open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. However, the hours for the New Year’s weekend are different: it is closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2; with regular hours the first week of the new year.

