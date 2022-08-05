Concerts continue

Music in the Garden is offered every Saturday during the month of August and each program features a different musical group. Come out at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 to Eastern Arizona College-Payson for Music in the Garden sponsored by Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College. Cinnamon Twist, a Celtic American band, plays acoustic songs and ballads.

 Roundup file photo

Rodeo parade entries due Aug. 5 to avoid late fee

The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is proud once again to be hosting World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 20.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.