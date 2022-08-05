Rodeo parade entries due Aug. 5 to avoid late fee
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country is proud once again to be hosting World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 20.
To be in the parade contact the Kiwanis at www.zanegreykiwanis.com or stop by the Payson Visitors Center and pick one up.
The deadline to submit an entry form is Friday, Aug. 5 to avoid a $5 late fee. No entries will be accepted after Aug. 15. For questions, please call 928-978-1086.
The theme this year is “America the Beautiful.” Individuals, businesses, schools, sports teams, charities, veteran groups, church groups, clubs, political candidates, etc. are welcome to enter the parade.
Entry fees are as follows:
Business and Individuals — $30
Non-Profit Groups/Clubs — $15
Schools/Rodeo Royalty/Veterans — No Charge
Political — $200
Food Truck Festival and Laser Light Show
The Food Truck Festival with a new addition of a Laser Light Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at Rumsey Park.
Food Truck vendors scheduled to participate include: Philly Up, Beverage Junkies, Poky’s Cocina, Frosted Frenzy, Dog Father, My Gyro, Rock n Roll Lobster, Kettlelicious, Diner on Wheels, Beignet and Coffee, Kathy Hinton Frybread, K Star BBQ and Culver’s.
Bands participating are: Outside the Line at 11 a.m.; Take Cover at 1:30 p.m.; Donny Grubb Band at 4 p.m.; and Moonshine Mafia at 6:30 p.m.
The Laser Light Show will be held from 8:35 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Visit https://paysonrimcountry.com/foodtruckfest/ for more information.
EAC-Payson summer concerts Saturdays
Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus is presenting its Concert in the Garden series through August.
All concerts are in the garden area of the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted for student scholarships.
Performers scheduled to participate are: Cinnamon Twist, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6; Copper Ridge, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13; Gary McReynolds, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20; Bach-N-All, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27.
Democrats of Rim Country host speakers noon Tuesday
Nicky Indicavich, statewide outreach director for Save our Schools Arizona, is the guest speaker at the August meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country.
Indicavich, a mother of five, previously worked for the Arizona Center for Economic Progress and the AZ Schools Now coalition. James Gravitt and Kari Hull from Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s team will also speak.
The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 (to order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.).
For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. It will be a celebration of winners of Primary Election Social. Socialize with munchies first half, then announce winners second half of meeting.
Red Hat meeting
The Red Hat group “Fancy Flair of Red” welcomes any woman over 50 to “Pink Hats” and those over 60 to “Red Hats.” Please attend the monthly meeting the second Wednesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. This month’s meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Join for lunch and fun! For those interested, we will be playing cards and making “ribbon hats.” You may bring red, purple, or pink ribbons. Cloth ribbon preferred. Come join the fun. For details call Jan at 928-581-8393.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. For more information call 928-595-2059.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12.
The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For August the breakfast includes a surprise omelet, biscuits and gravy, ham, mixed fruit bowl, hot coffee and tea, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize is given when entering the fellowship hall.
A freewill offering is welcome.
Library Friends meeting has guest speaker
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Cameron Mower, Eastern Arizona College Assistant Professor of Biology Monday, Aug. 15. Mower offers a presentation on the reptiles and amphibians of the Rim Country.
Mower is an enthusiastic instructor of classes on the flora and fauna of Arizona. His love of nature extends back to his childhood, where he grew up on a ranch in New Mexico.
He will introduce us to the variety of herpetofauna (reptiles and amphibians) in the Rim Country and help us understand their unique physiology and role in the ecosystem. We will learn to identify several common reptiles and amphibians by sight, and a few amphibians by sound.
He will share with us some websites with pictures and recordings of reptiles and amphibians here in Arizona.
Amphibian populations are declining at alarming rates across the globe, with Arizona being no exception. Mower will share some ideas about what we can do to help protect these sensitive animals here in our state.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community, which is held in the expanded community room of the library, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to both the business meeting and the presentation. For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
Follow us on the Library Friends’ website www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
Area government meetings
Gila County
The Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are usually held at the Board of Supervisors hearing room, Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe. The meeting is televised to the Gila County Complex Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson, and can be live-streamed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCHWVqrI5AmJKbvYbO-k2A/live
Payson
The Payson Town Council’s regular meetings are at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month with special and work sessions scheduled as needed at Town Hall Council Chambers, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
For information about town services and more, call 928-474-5242.
Star Valley
The Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Town Hall, 3675 E. Highway 260. For information about meetings call 928-472-7752.
Submit items by 10 a.m., Tuesday to tmcquerrey@payson.com
