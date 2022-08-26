The Wall That Heals in Payson through Sunday
The Wall That Heals – a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center – is in Payson now through 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. This special display is at the south general purpose field at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road, south of the Payson Public Library. It will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. Saturday, Aug. 27 there is a special program planned from noon to 1 p.m. at the display. It features a presentation by Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson; an invocation by Roscoe Dabney; the Payson Honor Guard; Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; with master of ceremonies Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m., the Honor Guard will play “Taps” at the display.
At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, plans the following special events: e-Reader Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Paper Circuits – Create a Greeting Card that lights up, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26.
‘The Frog Prince’ in Payson
Missoula Children’s Theatre and 64 area youngsters present “The Frog Prince” at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Pre-sale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students online at “Ticket Spicket.” Tickets are $8 and $6 at the theatre door.
Payson Flycasters meet
The Payson Flycasters Club and Trout Unlimited Gila Trout Chapter meet Saturday, Aug. 27 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting features a slideshow presentation on a recent outing to Lees Ferry with information about guides, lodging and fish catching advice. Arrive for breakfast around 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 9 a.m.
Blood drive in Star Valley
Area residents are asked to make a blood donation between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Stand Down Payson event at the Star Valley Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Highway 260. Draws will be made in the Vitalant Bloodmobile.
Stuff the Truck event
The annual St. Vincent de Paul Stuff the Truck event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at the St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall, 1006 S. Beeline Highway.
Currently the food bank especially needs these items: peanut butter; canned meats; canned meals; canned fruits and vegetables; chili and soups. It can always use cereal, crackers, condiments, rice, beans and boxed dinners.
Moose Lodge hosts Stand Down for veterans
Area veterans are invited to the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852, 4211 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. The event at the Moose Lodge provides area veterans with a free hot lunch; health services; dental and vision services; haircuts and personal care items; job services; and information on veterans’ benefits.
Speakers at Republican Club
The Rim Country Republican Club invites area residents to hear Eric Mariscal, Gila County elections director, who will explain the propositions that will be on General Election ballot and Chris Higgins, candidate for Payson mayor, who will discuss his plans for the town if elected. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, we gather to socialize and to order lunch if desired. At noon the speakers present their programs.
The Rim Country Republican Club now meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 for details.
Christmas concert audition
The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members. Rim Country residents are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
The concert is Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Rehearsals for the Christmas 2022 Concert begin that same evening at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29 at the same location. Participants must be willing to commit to weekly rehearsals. Call John Landino, 928-468-0023 for more.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are candidates for Payson school board, current board member Joanne Conlin and one of the challengers Katy Taylor.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet August clothing distribution is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. There will be quite a bit of gently used clothing available, including laundered jackets and coats for fall and winter. Each child may take a jacket and a coat as long as the coats/jackets last. Quite a few nice dresses are available, too.
In addition, there will be new shoes, new socks, and new underwear available. Keep in mind that children needing new shoes must be physically present. We also have a variety of other new clothing items for distribution.
For details call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Seeds needed
Calling all gardeners: the Seed Library at the Payson Public Library needs your seeds.
As the summer season winds down, be sure to save seeds from your healthiest or tastiest crops and favorite flowers. Set aside some seeds for yourself and place some seeds for the Seed Library in clearly labeled envelopes or containers. Please include your envelope, jar, or baggie with a donation slip available at the Seed Library. The more information that you provide, the better we can track the success of our local seed stores. Bring your labeled seeds to the Circulation Desk at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Free CPR and AED class
The MHA Foundation, in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13. Pre-registration is required, call the MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Space is limited.
Rounding up Longhorns for the 1972 class reunion
The PHS Class of 1972 has its 50-Year Class Reunion at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St.
At 6:30 p.m. all Payson graduates are invited for live music and mingling on the patio. No cover charge.
See more information on Facebook page “Longhorns72.”
