Bach-N-All, a piano and flute trio, performs at Eastern Arizona College from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Lisa Tan, piano; Bette Acker, flute; and Ron Wolfgang, flute; look forward to sharing their music with others. They will be performing classical, Latin and jazz selections. This is a benefit to support the college’s scholarship program and the last of EAC-Payson’s Concert in the Garden series. The concert is free, but donations are requested. The concert is in the garden area of the EAC-Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. If able, please bring a chair as seating is limited.

The Wall That Heals in Payson through Sunday

The Wall That Heals – a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center – is in Payson now through 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. This special display is at the south general purpose field at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road, south of the Payson Public Library. It will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. Saturday, Aug. 27 there is a special program planned from noon to 1 p.m. at the display. It features a presentation by Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson; an invocation by Roscoe Dabney; the Payson Honor Guard; Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; with master of ceremonies Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m., the Honor Guard will play “Taps” at the display.

