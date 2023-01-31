Free tax help
Get free help from Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide with federal and state tax preparation and e-filing.
Free tax help and e-filing is from Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, April 18 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy social time at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of reproductive health care rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome. Bring a friend. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
Pony Express coming
Don’t miss the annual Pony Express Commemorative Ride from Holbrook to Scottsdale for the Parada del Sol. The reenactment of the mail relay ride by the Hashknife Pony Express comes to Payson at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a parade run and meet and greet at the Payson post office, followed by an overnight stay. The ride continues Thursday, Feb. 2.
TCCA presents The Everly Set in concert Feb. 1
Ramble back to the 1950s when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents The Everly Set at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. The concert is at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Everly Set features Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, accompanied by a small ensemble band.
The Everly Set takes audiences back to 1957 when Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the vocal sound of rock ’n’ roll with their unique style of harmonies. The Everly Brothers unleashed the sparkling vocal harmonies that would influence The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Peter Paul & Mary, and the Bee Gees.
The TCCA tickets can be ordered online at www.tccarim.org. Purchase tickets in advance from a home computer or smartphone and print the PDF tickets on a printer. Single tickets are $25. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log building, 601 E. Highway 260. Speakers are local gardening experts, Dorothy Howell and Mark and Marjorie Boster. They discuss starting with seeds, soil starter, materials and planting. All are welcome.
At the library
Special programs at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, include:
• Friday, Feb. 3 – Black History Month presentation on achievements and contributions of black Americans, 1 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 10 – Valentine’s Day craft, 1 p.m.
Best of the Rim
The Payson Roundup’s Best of the Rim awards will be presented starting at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino event center. Doors open at 3 p.m. Enjoy free snacks and sodas, along with fun with fellow winners and well-wishers.
Live music at Oxbow
The Oxbow Jam Band performs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Suite B. Come early to get the best spots. No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free. Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please. Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Bocci ball
Join the Payson Single Seniors with Spirit at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6 at Rumsey Park’s bocci ball court for play, weather permitting. All are invited regardless of marital status or age.
School board meeting
The governing board of the Payson Unified School District meets at 4:45 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 at 902 W. Main St. in the district office board room. Entry on the south side of the building.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Payson Mayor Chris Higgins and town manager Troy Smith. Come hear the results of the town council’s planning retreat and the town survey.
Actors and actresses sought
Actors and actresses are wanted for upcoming Old West-themed performances in and around Payson. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Anyone interested can attend The Rim Country Reenactors monthly meeting at The Word Church on Colcord Road, directly behind the Payson post office at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Rotary benefit event
Rim Country Rotary is holding its Second Annual Wine and Bits Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. In addition to refreshments there will also be a gift raffle. Proceeds go to the First Responders Awards Banquet.
The money will also help with other community projects funded by Rim Country Rotary.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 480-392-8886 for tickets.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
For submissions, contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
